Mac DeMarco, Tim Robinson, and RXK Nephew Star in Kerwin Frost’s Adidas Campaign Film: Watch

By Evan Minsker
 2 days ago
Kerwin Frost’s Summer 2022 Adidas collection has been rolled out with a new film. It was created by Frost and Dan Streit, and it’s a Stomp-inspired piece where...

Donald Glover, Stranger Things, Netflix’s Kanye Documentary, Adele: One Night Only, and More Nominated for 2022 Emmys

The 2022 Emmy Awards will air September 22 on ABC, and, today, the nominations have been announced. In addition to the categories honoring some of the best TV series, actors, writers, and directors of the past year, the awards celebrate technical achievements. Donald Glover, Adele, Lizzo, and Stranger Things are among this year’s honorees.
Frank Ocean Returns With New Episodes of Blonded Radio: Listen

Frank Ocean returned tonight with two new episodes of Blonded Radio. Episodes 012 and 013 aired on the 10th anniversary of Channel Orange. You can hear episode 012 and episode 013 over on Apple Music 1. The first episode is titled “blonded LSD.” It features Ocean interviewing Dr. James Fadiman...
Director Terence Nance Announces Debut Album, Shares New Song: Listen

Terence Nance is a filmmaker arguably best known for his short films and his HBO sketch comedy series Random Acts of Flyness. Today, he’s announced his debut album under the name Terence Etc. Vortex is out August 19 via Brainfeeder. Listen to the lead single “In Contemplation of Clair’s Scent” below.
Chris Patrick Sets Release Date For His Sophomore Album, ‘X-Files’

Chris Patrick has announced that his sophomore album, X-Files, will be released on August 10, 2022. The New Jersey native’s announcement is not a major surprise to those who have been following him on social media. Following the release of his Lost Files EP, the rising artist took to social media to share a few videos of himself working on new music. Along with these videos, the New Jersey creative authored a pair of exciting captions.
“Nausea”

Rachika Nayar’s 2021 EP fragments was a series of understated poems for the electric guitar. A glassy, stripped-down companion to her debut, Our Hands Against the Dusk, it laid bare her process: She’d loop and build upon guitar figures, then manipulate the results electronically, eventually ending with a warm, swirling composition. But lately, Nayar has replaced the gentle hues of her previous work with more dramatic production, venturing into what she describes as “cinematic electronic maximalism.” The lead single and title track of her upcoming record, Heaven Come Crashing, starts off unassumingly with an ethereal swirl of guitar feedback and vocals. But in the middle it explodes into a celestial rave cut, featuring high-velocity breakbeats and neon synths.
Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” Enters Billboard Songs Chart for First Time After Stranger Things Placement

Metallica are the latest beneficiaries of the Stranger Things bump. The band’s 1986 song “Master of Puppets” has reached No. 40 the Billboard Hot 100, scaling the singles chart for first time since its release 36 years ago. The title track from their third studio album was recently featured in the season finale of Stranger Things’ fourth season. In one scene, metalhead Eddie Munson (played by Joseph Quinn) delivers the song’s shredding guitar solo while in the Upside Down.
Watch Sharon Van Etten’s New Video for “Headspace”

Sharon Van Etten has shared a new video for “Headspace,” her track from We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong. The video was directed by Ashley Connor and features Van Etten alongside dancers Coco Karol and Miguel Angel Guzmán. Watch it below. “When I was writing...
Cardi B Shares New Video for “Hot Shit” With Kanye West and Lil Durk: Watch

Cardi B dropped her latest single “Hot Shit”—which features Kanye West and Lil Durk—earlier this month, and, now, the Bronx rapper is back with a new video for the track. The visual shows Cardi B walking up along the side of a building and appearing atop a skyline. Durk and West also appear in the visual. Watch the video for the Tay Keith–produced track, directed by Lado Kvataniya, below.
Flume Enlists Mount Kimbie and Zelooperz for “Palaces” Remix: Listen

Earlier this year, Flume issued his latest full-length Palaces. Now, the Australian producer has released the first string of reworks for a remix version of the LP. The record includes an update on the title track from London duo Mount Kimbie and Detroit rapper Zelooperz (both the original and remixed editions feature additional vocals from Damon Albarn). Check out Mount Kimbie’s “Die Cuts Remix” of “Palaces” below.
