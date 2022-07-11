Mac DeMarco, Tim Robinson, and RXK Nephew Star in Kerwin Frost’s Adidas Campaign Film: Watch

Rachika Nayar’s 2021 EP fragments was a series of understated poems for the electric guitar. A glassy, stripped-down companion to her debut, Our Hands Against the Dusk, it laid bare her process: She’d loop and build upon guitar figures, then manipulate the results electronically, eventually ending with a warm, swirling composition. But lately, Nayar has replaced the gentle hues of her previous work with more dramatic production, venturing into what she describes as “cinematic electronic maximalism.” The lead single and title track of her upcoming record, Heaven Come Crashing, starts off unassumingly with an ethereal swirl of guitar feedback and vocals. But in the middle it explodes into a celestial rave cut, featuring high-velocity breakbeats and neon synths.

