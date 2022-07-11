Royal Ravens, Subliners finish atop CDL Major 4 qualifying

The London Royal Ravens and New York Subliners missed chances to clinch the top spot in the standings as Call of Duty League Major 4 qualifying concluded Sunday.

The Ravens and Subliners finished with 4-1 records, good for 40 points, and plus-7s in map wins. The Ravens lost the day’s first match in five maps to the Los Angeles Guerrillas (2-3), and the Subliners fell to the Los Angeles Thieves (3-2) in a match that also went the distance.

In the other match, the Toronto Ultra (2-3) defeated OpTic Texas (1-4) in five maps.

The qualifying round will determine the seeding for Major 4. The $500,000 main event will run July 21-24 at Kings Theatre in New York.

The Ravens jumped to a big lead against the Guerrillas, winning on Tuscan Hardpoint 250-228 and Bocage Search and Destroy 6-5, but it was all Los Angeles after that. The Guerrillas rebounded with victories on Tuscan Control 3-0 and Berlin Hardpoint 250-241, and then the clincher, 6-3 on Tuscan Search and Destroy.

With the opportunity to take first in the standings, the Subliners jumped to the lead with a 250-199 win on Tuscan Hardpoint. But the Thieves scored back-to-back victories on Tuscan Search and Destroy (6-3) and Berlin Control (3-2). The Subliners tied the match with a 250-239 win on Berlin Hardpoint, but the Thieves took the match with a 6-3 conquest on Desert Siege Search and Destroy.

Los Angeles climbed to fourth in the standings on the strength of their plus-5 points in map wins.

In between those matches, the Ultra won their match the hard way, falling behind OpTic with consecutive losses on Bocage Hardpoint (250-169) and Berlin Search and Destroy. Toronto then rallied with three straight wins: 3-1 on Gavutu Control, 250-198 on Tuscan Hardpoint, and 6-4 on Bocage Search and Destroy.

Call of Duty League Major 4 qualifying standings, with points, match record and map differential:

T1. London Royal Ravens, 40 points, 4-1, +7

T1. New York Subliners, 40 points, 4-1, +7

3. Boston Breach, 40 points, 4-1, +3

4. Los Angeles Thieves, 30 points, 3-2, +5

5. Atlanta FaZe, 30 points, 3-2, +3

6. Florida Mutineers, 30 points, 3-2, +1

7. Minnesota Rokkr, 30 points, 3-2, -1

8. Toronto Ultra, 20 points, 2-3, -4

9. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 20 points, 2-3, -2

10. OpTic Texas, 10 points, 1-4, -4

11. Seattle Surge, 10 points, 1-4, -5

12. Paris Legion, 0 points, 0-5, -10

–Field Level Media