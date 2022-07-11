ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Royal Ravens, Subliners finish atop CDL Major 4 qualifying

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1amR2X_0gbBcvwA00

The London Royal Ravens and New York Subliners missed chances to clinch the top spot in the standings as Call of Duty League Major 4 qualifying concluded Sunday.

The Ravens and Subliners finished with 4-1 records, good for 40 points, and plus-7s in map wins. The Ravens lost the day’s first match in five maps to the Los Angeles Guerrillas (2-3), and the Subliners fell to the Los Angeles Thieves (3-2) in a match that also went the distance.

In the other match, the Toronto Ultra (2-3) defeated OpTic Texas (1-4) in five maps.

The qualifying round will determine the seeding for Major 4. The $500,000 main event will run July 21-24 at Kings Theatre in New York.

The Ravens jumped to a big lead against the Guerrillas, winning on Tuscan Hardpoint 250-228 and Bocage Search and Destroy 6-5, but it was all Los Angeles after that. The Guerrillas rebounded with victories on Tuscan Control 3-0 and Berlin Hardpoint 250-241, and then the clincher, 6-3 on Tuscan Search and Destroy.

With the opportunity to take first in the standings, the Subliners jumped to the lead with a 250-199 win on Tuscan Hardpoint. But the Thieves scored back-to-back victories on Tuscan Search and Destroy (6-3) and Berlin Control (3-2). The Subliners tied the match with a 250-239 win on Berlin Hardpoint, but the Thieves took the match with a 6-3 conquest on Desert Siege Search and Destroy.

Los Angeles climbed to fourth in the standings on the strength of their plus-5 points in map wins.

In between those matches, the Ultra won their match the hard way, falling behind OpTic with consecutive losses on Bocage Hardpoint (250-169) and Berlin Search and Destroy. Toronto then rallied with three straight wins: 3-1 on Gavutu Control, 250-198 on Tuscan Hardpoint, and 6-4 on Bocage Search and Destroy.

Call of Duty League Major 4 qualifying standings, with points, match record and map differential:

T1. London Royal Ravens, 40 points, 4-1, +7

T1. New York Subliners, 40 points, 4-1, +7

3. Boston Breach, 40 points, 4-1, +3

4. Los Angeles Thieves, 30 points, 3-2, +5

5. Atlanta FaZe, 30 points, 3-2, +3

6. Florida Mutineers, 30 points, 3-2, +1

7. Minnesota Rokkr, 30 points, 3-2, -1

8. Toronto Ultra, 20 points, 2-3, -4

9. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 20 points, 2-3, -2

10. OpTic Texas, 10 points, 1-4, -4

11. Seattle Surge, 10 points, 1-4, -5

12. Paris Legion, 0 points, 0-5, -10

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Longtime Chicago Bears Player Dead At 72

On Tuesday night, a longtime NFL punter and tight end passed away. Bob Parsons, who holds the NFL record for most punts in a season, passed away this week, according to a statement from the Chicago Bears. He was 72 years old. "We are saddened to hear of the passing...
CHICAGO, IL
Sportsnaut

Braves look to tighten NL East gap in finale vs. Mets

Two veterans will be on the mound Wednesday when the Atlanta Braves host the New York Mets in the rubber game of the three-game series between the two top teams in the National League East. The Mets won the first game 4-1 on Monday behind Max Scherzer, and the Braves...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdl#London Royal Ravens#Seattle Surge#Atlanta Faze#Video Game#New York Subliners#Call Of Duty League Major#The Los Angeles Thieves#Optic Texas#Tuscan Hardpoint#Tuscan Control#Berlin Hardpoint#Tuscan Search And Destroy#Berlin Control#Desert Siege Search
Sportsnaut

Steelers reach new naming rights deal for stadium

So long Heinz Field. Hello Acrisure Stadium, new home of the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Pittsburgh Steelers have reached a new naming rights deal with Acrisure, a Michigan-based insurance brokerage firm beginning with the 2022 season, multiple outlets reported Monday. The change comes after Kraft-Heinz opted against continuing its naming rights...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Sportsnaut

Ten unvaccinated Royals won’t travel to Toronto

The Kansas City Royals will be without 10 unvaccinated players who won’t travel to Toronto for a four-game series that begins Thursday, manager Mike Matheny told reporters. Due to Canada’s vaccine requirement, the 10 players will be placed on the restricted list and won’t be paid or receive service time.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sportsnaut

FuboTV Review 2022

Sports fans, looking for a streaming service with you in mind? See why FuboTV might be the right one for you.
MLS
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

66K+
Followers
51K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy