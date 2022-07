A suspicious item at Los Angeles International Airport prompted several closures at the airport's LAX-it taxi and ride app pickup lot Monday evening.All shuttles going into the lot, along with Little Century and Sky Way were closed while authorities with Los Angeles Police Department, including a bomb squad, investigated the item.At around 11:20 p.m., LAX tweeted that police had cleared the item and that the area was reopened to passengers. There was no further information available.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO