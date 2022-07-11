ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Deadly conduct incidents reported on Sunday

By KGNS Staff
kgns.tv
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department got three separate calls reporting deadly conducts on Sunday July 10th. They were reported at the 3000 block of...

www.kgns.tv

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kgns.tv

Fourth of July DWI statistics for 2022 released by LPD

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The streets were a little bit safer this Fourth of July holiday. On Wednesday, July 13, the Laredo Police Department released their latest holiday DWI statistics. During the two-week operation, there were just over 600 traffic stops, roughly 830 citations, and a total of five DWI arrests.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Laredo Police say 3 recent cases of deadly conduct could be linked

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is releasing more details about a series of incidents of alleged deadly conduct reported on Sunday. One of them happened at a grocery store in the 3100 block of Pine Street in south Laredo. According to reports, gunshots were fired inside, leaving...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Two men indicted for human smuggling charges

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Two men are charged with trying to smuggle dozens of people through the I-35 checkpoint. On June 14, Menietto Lateet Crawford allegedly attempted to smuggle 80 people through the checkpoint in a trailer. The next day, agents foiled another human smuggling attempt. They say Denny Fuentes...
LAREDO, TX
mysoutex.com

McMullen deputies assist in area chase, arrest

Deputies with the McMullen County Sheriff’s Office were called in mid-June to assist officers with the Freer Police Department with a vehicle pursuit that came toward Tilden. According to a statement issued by the sheriff’s office, at points in the chase on the night of June 19, a vehicle...
TILDEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laredo, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Laredo, TX
Crime & Safety
kgns.tv

Affidavit reveals more details about off-duty officer’s arrest

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Court documents show the off-duty police officer arrested for allegedly driving under the influence had active warrants. The arrest affidavit says on Monday night, a sergeant on patrol came across Arturo Davalos Jr. after a traffic violation. He stopped the driver identified as Davalos who was riding...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Off-duty Laredo Police officer charged with DWI

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - An off-duty officer of the law is arrested on DWI charges. On Monday, July 11 Laredo Police Department was notified about the arrest of officer Arturo Davalos, age 48. Davalos is a nine-year-veteran with the police department. He has been placed on administrative reassignment pending the...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Laredo Police Department debunks social media post

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is debunking yet another fake social media post that is making rounds online. The post claims that a woman impersonating a nurse entered a local hospital and took a two-day old baby, but authorities say this post is not true. Authorities say...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Man wanted in connection to city’s eighth and ninth homicides

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted in connection to the city’s eighth and ninth homicides of the year. The Laredo Police Department is searching for 25-year-old Jainer Andrade-Lara. He is wanted for two arrest warrants for murder. The incident happened on Friday, July...
LAREDO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guerrero#Pine St#Gang Enforcement Team
MySanAntonio

'I'm just kidding': Man points gun at his wife

A man pointed a gun at his wife and quickly told her "I’m just kidding,” according to an arrest affidavit. Rolando Martinez Jr., 36, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Laredo police officers responded to a person with a gun report at about...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Agents arrest 18th Street Gang member

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Federal agents arrest a gang member with an extensive criminal history. Last week, Border Patrol agents in Hebbronville arrested Wilmer Sinclair-Centeno, 37 after he was found inside a freight train. The agents say they were conducting a train check when they found Centeno along with five...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Municipal court off-site court proceedings to take place in Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - For those who have a pending court case with the city of Laredo and can’t go during normal business hours, the municipal court has made it a little easier. Municipal Court Judge Jesus “Chuy” Dominguez will begin a series of off-site court proceedings to be...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

San Antonio migrant victim’s family remembers their loved one

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - More and tragic new information is coming to light about the abandoned tractor-trailer that was found weeks ago in San Antonio, Texas with dozens of migrants dead inside. A video recently surfaced of the stash house where the migrants were allegedly kept and it’s claimed they...
LAREDO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kgns.tv

Uvalde City Council accepts Arredondo’s resignation

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Uvalde City Council has officially accepted the resignation of former school district police chief Pete Arredondo. The mayor accepted the resignation during a council meeting Tuesday evening. Arredondo was elected to the city council just weeks before the Robb Elementary School shooting. He became the...
LAREDO, TX
CBS DFW

More than half a million in cocaine seized at Texas-Mexico border

LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than $650,000 in cocaine at the Texas-Mexico border on July 7. "Our CBP officers' knowledge of concealment methods and technology played a key role in the discovery of these illicit narcotics," said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. "We remain committed to ensuring our cargo system remains secure while facilitating lawful commerce."The narcotics were hidden within the tires of Freightliner trailer carrying a shipment of juice. The truck was referred for a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, resulting in the discovery of the 38 packages containing 87 pounds of cocaine.Officers seized the narcotics and the tractor. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Thirty-one undocumented immigrants found in stash house

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Over two dozen undocumented immigrants are found in Zapata County. Last week a Zapata County Deputy Sergeant noticed a black SUV allegedly disregard a stop sign. The sergeant spoke to the driver of the SUV after they drove into a home at the 1000 block of...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Laredo Fire Department responds to fire near south Laredo park

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department is assessing the damages after a fire broke out near a south Laredo park Sunday night. The incident happened at around 9 p.m. at the 400 block of Stone, near Slaughter Park. Upon arrival, fire officials found a pile of railroad ties...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Developing a center in Webb County for migrant teens

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - A company out of San Antonio, In-Genesis, is looking to get approval from the Webb County Commissioners Court to develop a facility that could provide free medical services, particularly for migrant teenagers between the ages of 13 and 17. The construction and services would come...
WEBB COUNTY, TX
kgns.tv

Two bodies found on the side of the road in northwest Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Authorities have launched an investigation after two bodies were found in northwest Laredo. According to the Laredo Police Department the discovery was made on Friday morning at the 140000 block of Atlanta Drive which is located in the Mines Road. Officers say two bodies were found...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Accident causes road closures on I-35

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - An accident is causing traffic congestion on the northbound lane of I-35. The Laredo Police Department reported the accident at around 8:30 a.m. on I-35 near exit seven. This has caused the temporary closure of one lane of travel near mile marker 6. Authorities are advising...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Nearly 200 counties in Texas under burn ban

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The dry weather conditions has hundreds of counties in Texas under a burn ban but Webb County is strictly absent, for now. A map issued by the Texas A&M Forest Service shows 199 out of the 254 counties are under the ban. A county judge or...
WEBB COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy