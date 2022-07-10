Photos: L.A.'s new 6th Street Viaduct opens to pedestrians and then vehicles.

A traffic jam occurred when a car broke down after the 6th Street Viaduct was open to traffic. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Thousands of pedestrians, bicyclists, roller skaters, skateboarders and others converged on the new 6th Street Viaduct on Sunday to celebrate the official opening of the instantly iconic bridge that connects downtown Los Angeles to the city’s historic Eastside.

The bridge opened six years after construction began to replace the old viaduct that had served as a beloved Los Angeles landmark for nearly a century. The sweltering heat and cloudless sky didn’t deter the crowds from taking in the dramatic view of the downtown skyline before the bridge opened to vehicles for the first time.

Violet Martinez, 3, enjoys a frozen treat while crossing the 6th Street Viaduct with her mother, Daisy Martinez, and her uncle, Claudio Martinez. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

A vendor makes his way across the 6th Street Viaduct, which was open only to pedestrians, bicyclists, skateboarders and roller skaters from 11 a.m. to 4 pm. It opened to vehicles at 7 p.m. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Pedestrians use a ramp to get to and from the 6th Street Viaduct. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Daniel Lahoda and son Maxwell, 5, stop for a snack while crossing the 6th Street Viaduct. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Motorcyclists were the first to cross as the 6th Street Viaduct opened for traffic Sunday evening. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Motorcyclists ride on the 6th Street Viaduct as it opened for vehicle traffic Sunday evening. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

A caravan of lowriders opens the 6th Street Viaduct to regular traffic. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)