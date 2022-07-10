Photos: L.A.'s new 6th Street Viaduct opens to pedestrians and then vehicles.
By Robert Gauthier
Los Angeles Times
2 days ago
Thousands of pedestrians, bicyclists, roller skaters, skateboarders and others converged on the new 6th Street Viaduct on Sunday to celebrate the official opening of the instantly iconic bridge that connects downtown Los Angeles to the city’s historic Eastside.
The bridge opened six years after construction began to replace the old viaduct that had served as a beloved Los Angeles landmark for nearly a century. The sweltering heat and cloudless sky didn’t deter the crowds from taking in the dramatic view of the downtown skyline before the bridge opened to vehicles for the first time.
Two drivers exchanged gunfire at about 1:40AM Monday on Santa Monica Blvd. and Crescent Heights, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. One suspect was arrested; the other fled the scene in his vehicle. A bullet pierced the wall of a residence nearby, but no injuries were reported. Detectives with the department are currently investigating this case.
Do you trust LA County’s Metro where transit-related crime is on the rise and ridership is dwindling despite soaring gas prices?. Do you trust people who are partisans of road diets and bicycle lanes and embedded in Council Districts, Metro and LADOT and who, in their professional capacity, refuse to take the concerns of the majority of stakeholders under consideration?
A woman was fatally struck by an oncoming vehicle as she crossed the street in West Hollywood early Tuesday morning. The incident occurred just before 12:30 a.m. as she made her way through the area near Hammond Street and Sunset Boulevard, close to the Roxy Theatre. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the driver hit the woman before slamming into the back of a parked car. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. Deputies detailed that the driver of the vehicle also remained to cooperate with their investigation, and they did not believe that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. As a result, Sunset Boulevard was closed in both directions for the ongoing investigation.
LOS ANGELES - Starbucks is shutting down over a dozen U.S. locations - six of them in the Los Angeles County area - by the end of July, according to The Wall Street Journal. In a July 11 memo sent to employees, officials said the closure is a move to make Starbucks locations safer for customers and employees.
The tents have returned to Venice Beach, almost exactly a year after the world-famous boardwalk was cleared.Dozens of tents are back up, after nearly 200 people were matched with housing when the encampment was cleared last summer.This summer, Venice locals say they've counted about 120 people living on the beach again."It's illegal to be out there but we can see right now there's something like 22 tents out there right now," Venice resident Mark Ryavec said.Just a few weeks ago, an encampment near the Venice library was cleared, and homeless advocates say it was inevitable that people would make their...
Following multiple robberies, including some that ended in bloodshed, 7-Eleven franchises across Los Angeles were encouraged to close Monday night. The motivation to close up shop for the evening came from 7-Eleven’s corporate leaders and communicated through a statement provided to KTLA. The statement reads: “Our hearts are with...
It was with sadness that I read The Santa Monica Current's recent story: "The One Thing you need to know is that SMPD responded to a call at Palisades Park last night for two unresponsive men behind a restroom. One man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to a local hospital. There were no signs of foul play but officers did find drug paraphernalia nearby."
Olympic medalist and model Kim Glass took to social media to talk about an assault that left her with fractured facial bones and several cuts in Downtown Los Angeles over the weekend. Glass posted on her Instagram account that she was saying goodbye to a friend after lunch Saturday when a man she described as […]
COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise in Los Angeles County. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show cases and hospitalizations trending upward since early summer. Los Angeles County tracks COVID-19 case rates over time and by community. The Department of Public Health’s map shows the...
If you have walked our iconic bluffs overlooking the ocean, you will find discarded cans, old backpacks, blankets and clothes on the other side of the concrete railings that spoil the otherwise majestic ocean view. While the rest of Palisades Park is kept up beautifully, the bluff's rim is riddled...
Desmond Shaw shows us one of the most important elements of life in California, the Los Angeles Aqueduct. The watercourse carries water to the region from over 100 miles away, providing one-third of the water in Los Angeles County.
MARINA DEL REY, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman claims she and her friend were attacked at the self-checkout line at a Home Depot store in Marina del Rey after a shopper asked for six feet of social distance. According to one of the victims - who wished to be identified...
The official opening ceremony of the Sixth Street Viaduct was held at a private event on Friday, prior to the public celebration on Saturday and opening to traffic on Sunday. The ceremony included a lighting of the Ribbons of Light, the name given to the $588 million city project. Here...
A Los Angeles man was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on Tuesday for allegedly attacking Olympian Kim Glass with a metal bolt last week, causing serious injuries to her face, embattled Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced. Semeon Tesfamariam, 51, was previously convicted for felony...
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. — A couple was attacked and pistol-whipped, the man robbed of his $60,000 Rolex watch, by two assailants in...
With the acquisition of 6,000 acres of open space, California is a step closer in its effort to conserve 30 percent of the state’s land and coastal waters by 2030, also referred to as the 30×30 initiative. The largest undeveloped private property in Los Angeles County is now part of a protected ecological area that will preserve habitat and expand wildlife corridors between the San Gabriel, Sierra Madre, and Santa Susanna mountains.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Starbucks is closing six stores in the Los Angeles area - among 16 nationwide - out of concerns about an inability to keep employees safe. Safety concerns cited at some stores are linked to issues like drug use and a growing mental health crisis. The company recently announced a new initiative to focus on employee safety, including plans to close restrooms, modify store layouts and improve security systems.
A series of shootings took place today at 7-Eleven stores in Orange County and Riverside, resulting in the death of a store clerk in Brea, a 24-year-old man in Santa Ana and injured three others in La Habra and Riverside. The violent crimes coincided with the 95th birthday of 7-Eleven, a day the chain celebrated by giving out free small Slurpee drinks to customers with the 7-Eleven rewards app.
