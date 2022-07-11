ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: L.A.’s new 6th Street Viaduct opens to pedestrians and then vehicles.

Cover picture for the articleThousands of pedestrians, bicyclists, roller skaters, skateboarders and others converged on the new 6th Street Viaduct on Sunday to celebrate the...

WEHOville.com

Bullets fly on Santa Monica Blvd./Crescent Heights

Two drivers exchanged gunfire at about 1:40AM Monday on Santa Monica Blvd. and Crescent Heights, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. One suspect was arrested; the other fled the scene in his vehicle. A bullet pierced the wall of a residence nearby, but no injuries were reported. Detectives with the department are currently investigating this case.
SANTA MONICA, CA
KTLA.com

These L.A. neighborhoods are reporting the most COVID cases

COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise in Los Angeles County. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show cases and hospitalizations trending upward since early summer. Los Angeles County tracks COVID-19 case rates over time and by community. The Department of Public Health’s map shows the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
freightwaves.com

Truckers plan LA/Long Beach work stoppage Wednesday to protest AB5

Some California truckers who move containers in and out of the marine terminals at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach say they plan to participate in a work stoppage Wednesday to protest a controversial state law, AB5, that seeks to limit the use of independent contractors and largely classify them as employee drivers.
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS News

Look at This: Los Angeles Aqueduct

Desmond Shaw shows us one of the most important elements of life in California, the Los Angeles Aqueduct. The watercourse carries water to the region from over 100 miles away, providing one-third of the water in Los Angeles County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
point2homes.com

9618 Paramount Boulevard, Downey, Los Angeles County, CA, 90240

This home has it all! 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in North Downey with an inviting living room, primary bedroom with its own private bathroom, a beautifully remodeled hall bathroom that’s practically all new, an updated kitchen with an adjacent large dining area, good-conditioned hardwood floors through out, and central air and heat. The backyard has so much to offer including a large grass area, newer block wall on one side and vinyl fence for extra privacy, 2 car detached garage, a carport to park even more cars, and best of all… a detached room that has been converted into an amazing home theater system with black out shades on the windows, a large screen, a projector, and newer laminate wood floors. The home itself and the theater room are decorated perfect. Such an inviting home you will want to see for yourself!
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
point2homes.com

4131 Cedar Avenue, Long Beach, Los Angeles County, CA, 90807

Welcome to 4131 Cedar Ave located in the coveted Virginia Country Club neighborhood! This 1930 colonial home has been completely reimagined and impeccably restored by Alison White Homes and Mindy Laven while still maintaining its historical integrity. With over $1M in improvements, no expense was spared on details and materials to make this one of the most special and unique homes in Long Beach. This 5 bed, 4 bath, 3956 sq.ft. home is perfectly situated on an oversized 10,028 sq.ft. estate-sized lot featuring a resort style yard with a sparkling pool and spa with baja shelf, outdoor kitchen with BBQ, sink and refrigerator, a built-in fire pit with bench seating, 2 brick patios, a large limestone dining area and beautiful grounds with synthetic grass. This gorgeous backyard is wonderfully laid out and is perfect for entertaining family and friends or just quiet time reading and relaxing with your toes in the water. Brand new 528 sq.ft. finished garage with electric car charger, epoxy floors and french doors to yard, can also be converted into an ADU for addl options such as a home office, gym or mother-in-law unit. (There is addl parking behind the garage.) This amazing home showcases endless upgrades including being taken mostly down to the studs, but kept original detailing and moldings throughout, including 10" crown molding in living and dining rooms, an incredible stair banister, original interior doors and a hidden speakeasy preserved from the 1930s prohibition room. New plumbing, electrical, HVAC, roof, doors, windows and flooring throughout. Fabulous open floorplan featuring a large kitchen, breakfast area, great room and a grand living room with original fireplace. The chef's kitchen is appointed with custom cabinetry, marble countertops, 2 apron front sinks, walk-in pantry with custom shelving, butler's pantry, Thermador appliances and La Cornue range with custom plaster hood. Separate formal dining room & powder room complete the downstairs. Upstairs master retreat offers an oasis of beauty and light featuring French doors that open to a private balcony overlooking the pool and yard, large walk-in closet with custom built-ins and ensuite with dual vanities, large walk-in shower and soaking clawfoot tub. 2 bedrooms share a hall bath and 2 addl bedrooms share a jack and jill bath. Separate laundry room completes the upstairs. Accredited school district, close to VCC Golf Club and freeways.
LONG BEACH, CA
point2homes.com

11401 Foster Road, Norwalk, Los Angeles County, CA, 90650

Talk about LOCATION!!! This cozy Norwalk 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, corner lot home is close to schools, shopping, and transportation. Walk in via the front gate, passed the porch and double doors, and you enter right into the formal living room with the kitchen to the left. Tile flooring and newer paint. The kitchen has been updated with granite countertops and new cabinets about 2 years ago. As you enter the hallway, you have the guest bathroom to the left, and the first bedroom to the right. This bedroom has direct access to the side yard of the house. The Master Bedroom was extended and there is a walk-in closet. The Master Bathroom has a walk-in shower, separate jetted tub, vanity, and toilet. There is direct access to the garage from the Master Bedroom which can be sealed in order to convert the garage into an ADU. There is a water softener and tankless water heater behind the garage. The lot has RV space, sliding security gates, tandem uncovered parking, a dog run and there is a shed that is included with the purchase. Buyer to take over the solar lease. Thank you for showing.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Police Chase Ends in Crash Into Parked Car in West Covina

A chase Tuesday ended in a crash into a parked car when a police car rammed the vehicle from behind in West Covina. West Covina officers surrounded the domestic violence suspect with their guns drawn near Broadmoor Avenue and Workman Avenue in West Covina. Police had been chasing the Scion...
WEST COVINA, CA
nypressnews.com

Missing West Hollywod woman safely located

A sigh of relief for family and friends of Anna Pushkin after she was safely located on Sunday after going missing for days. Pushkin, a 26-year-old resident of West Hollywood who is working towards her Ph. D in neuroscience, was found on Sunday according to multiple reports on Twitter from friends of Pushkin.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
point2homes.com

14242 Riverside Drive 104, Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles County, CA, 91423

The masterful design of this remarkable Sherman Oaks condo highlights its modern luxury. Designed by a professional decorator who used only premium custom finishes and elegant furniture, you will be instantly captivated by the stunning grand foyer with a custom tile design complemented by an elegant glass light fixture. The sleek gourmet kitchen is a balance of style and function. Your inner Chef will come alive as you imagine yourself in this kitchen with luxurious amenities such as quartz counters, high-end appliances, and breathtaking $60K cabinets. Adjacent to the kitchen you will find the formal dining room boasting recessed lighting, travertine flooring, and leaded glass. Perfect for family gatherings, the living room offers a stylish entertainment center, wood flooring, and a cozy gas fireplace complete with crystal rocks. The wet bar is an entertainer’s dream with marble counters, ample storage, and chic pendant light fixtures. Retreat for the evening to the spacious primary suite featuring recessed lighting and multiple walk-in closets. The en-suite bathroom features spa-like amenities with an impressive vanity including dual sinks, marble counters, and generous storage. The bathroom also showcases a Jacuzzi tub and walk-in shower with a rain shower head, heated floors and seat. The 3rd bedroom has been converted to a massive walk-in closet. However, it offers its own closet and electrical hookups and can be utilized as a bedroom, office, or den. The unit also includes a laundry room, 2 balconies, dual paned windows, and a brand new 4-ton AC. In addition, most of the furniture can be included in the sale. This unit is located in a meticulously cared-for complex with a pool and spa. Nestled in the highly desirable city of Sherman Oaks, it is close to Fashion Square, a lush park with a recreation center, Gelson’s, trendy shops, restaurants, and more. This is California living at its finest- presenting an opportunity that you don’t want to miss!
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

