One in 10 bags are not making it onto Qantas flights at Sydney airport: report

By Isabella Zavarise
Business Insider
2 days ago
 2 days ago
An Airbus A350-1000 aircraft is parked on the tarmac at Sydney international airport on May 2, 2022, to mark a major fleet announcement by Australian airline Qantas. - Qantas announced on May 2 it will launch the world's first non-stop commercial flights from Sydney to London and New York by the end of 2025, finally conquering the "tyranny of distance". Wendell TEODORO / AFP
  • A baggage handler spoke with The Guardian Australia on the condition of anonymity.
  • They said staff are overworked, underpaid, and unable to handle the increase in baggage.
  • The source advised travellers to not check bags, or "if you can avoid it, don't fly Qantas at all."

