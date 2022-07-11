One in 10 bags are not making it onto Qantas flights at Sydney airport: report

The boss of the UK’s biggest airport has asked airlines to stop selling flights for the rest of the summer peak.John Holland-Kaye, chief executive of London Heathrow, has imposed an unprecedented daily cap of 100,000 departing passengers until 11 September 2022.Even with British Airways grounding 30,000 flights this summer, Heathrow airport is so concerned about passenger numbers that it is setting out strict controls.In a open letter to passengers, Mr Holland-Kaye said: “At Heathrow, we have seen 40 years of passenger growth in just four months. Despite this, we managed to get the vast majority of passengers away smoothly on...

