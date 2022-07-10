Retailers are advertising major sales after backorders finally delivered

Homebuyers are backing out of property purchase deals at a level not seen since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data from Redfin RDFN. What Happened: Approximately 60,000 home-purchase agreements were terminated during June, which is the equivalent of 14.9% of homes that went under contract that month, Redfin reported. That share is up from 12.7% in May and from 11.2% in June 2021. It is also the highest percentage since Redfin began tracking this data in 2017, with the exception of March and April 2020 when the pandemic took root in the U.S.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO