ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Retailers are advertising major sales after backorders finally delivered

NBC News
NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor more than two years, Americans had items backordered due to shipping issues. Now, many of those...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Netflix partners with Microsoft on ad-supported subscription plan

Netflix has named Microsoft as its partner for its ad-supported service, the companies announced Wednesday. “Microsoft has the proven ability to support all our needs as we together build a new ad supported offering. More importantly, Microsoft offered the flexibility to innovate over time on both the technology and sales side, as well as strong privacy protections for our members,” Netflix COO Greg Peters said in a statement.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Homebuyers Are Backing Out Of Sales At Record Levels: Report

Homebuyers are backing out of property purchase deals at a level not seen since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data from Redfin RDFN. What Happened: Approximately 60,000 home-purchase agreements were terminated during June, which is the equivalent of 14.9% of homes that went under contract that month, Redfin reported. That share is up from 12.7% in May and from 11.2% in June 2021. It is also the highest percentage since Redfin began tracking this data in 2017, with the exception of March and April 2020 when the pandemic took root in the U.S.
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Americans#Amazon
NBC News

Amazon Prime Day 2022: 40+ best sales and deals to shop now

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Today marks the second and final day of...
SHOPPING
TheStreet

Bad News for Billionaire Bezos

The story in February had gone global and made a lot of waves. A Dutch superyacht maker, Oceanco, sought a major change to the Koningshaven bridge, known as De Hef, a landmark structure that spans the Meuse river in Rotterdam. This historic bridge had to have its central section temporarily...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Independent

‘Huge falls’ expected in people with enough cash left at the end of each month

Households’ financial resilience will be eroded over the coming year as the cost-of-living squeeze tightens, according to economic modelling.In a year’s time, the areas of Britain where fewest people have enough money left at the end of the month will include Yorkshire and the Humber (6.7 per cent), the North East of England (7 per cent), Wales (8.1 per cent), the East Midlands (8.7 per cent) and the West Midlands (9.2 per cent), it was suggested.The figures were released in the Hargreaves Lansdown savings and resilience barometer, produced with Oxford Economics.Researchers used official data for the modelling, including the Wealth...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Daily Mail

House prices cool in prime coastal and rural hotspots... but pandemic boom means a property worth £1m in March 2020 would be worth £160k more today

Huge property price growth in prime coastal and rural areas after a race for space in the pandemic is beginning to cool, new data suggests. After two years of runaway growth, typical home values in these areas dropped from 2 per cent growth during the first three months of this year to 1.2 per cent during the following three months.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Entrepreneur

5 Streams of Income That Will Grow Your Wealth

Studying millionaires is quite fascinating, because more often than not, they are regular, ordinary people with remarkable discipline and focus. Very wealthy individuals get that way by working differently (not necessarily harder or smarter) than the rest of the world. One fascinating insight into millionaires is that they typically have multiple streams of income.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Housing Market: A Mountain of Woes Just Keeps Rising

The housing market is not a pretty thing right now. Soaring prices and mortgage rates have made homes unaffordable for many buyers, and sales are falling as a result. Here’s the latest piece of bad news: 60,000 home-purchase agreements collapsed in June, equal to 14.9% of homes that went under contract in the month, according to real estate brokerage Redfin. (Keep in mind that not all the contracts that tanked in June were signed in June.)
REAL ESTATE
NBC News

Travel industry experiencing chaos in Europe, U.S. amid summer surge

Air travel has been troubled with delays, lost luggage and long lines this summer. Now, some airports in Europe are limiting the amount of passengers that can fly, including London’s Heathrow airport. In the U.S., claims for lost, damaged, delayed or ripped luggage are up 135 percent over the last year. The airline industry is struggling to get back on its feet after massive layoffs and losses during Covid-19 lockdowns.July 13, 2022.
TRAVEL
NBC News

NBC News

405K+
Followers
49K+
Post
253M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy