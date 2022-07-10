New Mexico mother clings to hijacked SUV roof in an attempt to save her children

Authorities in New Mexico have issued an arrest warrant for a mother who stabbed her 11-year-old son to death on Sunday. Before his death, the boy told his investigators as he arrived at the hospital that his mother had stabbed him, according to the Lea County Sheriff's Office. The boy, Bruce Johnson Jr., succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead around 4:20 a.m.

