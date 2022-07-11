ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, IN

Around IN: I-69 project reaching finishing stages in Martinsville

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter months and months of construction, the I-69...

cbs4indy.com

Bridge reopening on SW side, additional work planned

INDIANAPOLIS – A southwest side bridge will open ahead of schedule while another project will require some closures this week. According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, the Madison Avenue bridge over I-465 and Lick Creek will reopen ahead of schedule this week. The bridge closed in February and will allow for additional lanes of I-465 to cross underneath.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

On Track: I-69 Finish Line Project Update

MORGAN COUNTY – Construction crews are applying the finishing touches in Morgan County and making progress in completing two new bridges over the future I-69. The new Teeters Road overpass and Morgan Street extension are expected to open by the end of July. Crews are currently building a new connection between the old and new sections of Morgan Street. Removing temporary structures from the Teeters Road bridge will also reduce northbound State Road 37 to one lane north of State Road 44.
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
Demolition begins for Pleasant Street extension project

Noblesville residents and motorists who drive through the city’s downtown will soon see demolition work along Pleasant Street. The project, known as Reimagine Pleasant Street among city administration, is designed to improve east-west connectivity by extending Pleasant Street in three phases. Demolition and clearing activities in preparation for the first phase began July 5. Demolition work is slated for various locations from Dove’s Court to 13th Street along the route. Work will be ongoing for the next several months as properties are acquired and vacated.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Dump truck wedged under Westfield bridge

WESTFIELD, Ind. — A dump truck driver found himself nearly ten feet in the air after wedging his truck underneath a bridge and causing the nose of his truck to go airborne. The Westfield Fire Department said the crash occurred on 191st Street under the southbound side of the U.S. 31 bridge. The bed of […]
WESTFIELD, IN
Military / Veterans Coalition of Indiana to make announcement on Thursday, July 14th about planned Indianapolis Desert Storm Monument

On Thursday, July 14th, at 10 a.m. the long-awaited Desert Storm Memorial will break ground in Washington D.C. At the same time, the leadership of The Military / Veterans Coalition of Indiana will be making a monumental announcement concerning planned additional commemorative monuments to enhance the Indianapolis landscape. The Military...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Carmel road construction updates

This intersection is closed due to utility work for private construction on the north side of Main Street. The expected date of completion is Friday, July 15. 96th Street between Westfield Boulevard and Maple Drive is closed to thru traffic until July 19 for improvements associated with the city of Indianapolis and The Edge apartment construction project. The primary detour route will be 106th Street and Keystone Parkway.
CARMEL, IN
Langham Logistics to open life sciences storage facility

Indianapolis-based Langham Logistics is holding a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate the opening of its newest distribution facility that is specifically geared to support Indiana’s growing life sciences industry. The 161,000-square-foot warehouse in Whitestown offers cold storage space with temperatures as low as minus 20 degrees Celsius, or...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for July 4 - July 8

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for July 4, 2022 thru July 8, 2022. Subway, 3206 Wabash Ave. (2 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Observed pink and black debris on soda nozzles and ice chute. Observed presence of mice with mouse droppings.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
Recount Begins in Primary Squeaker for Carmel-Area House Seat

(INDIANAPOLIS) – Two months after Election Day, a recount of Indiana’s closest state legislative primary is underway. Hamilton County Councilman Fred Glynn is the apparent nominee for the newly-created seat, which covers an area in and around Carmel plus a sliver of Indianapolis. He edged former Department of Energy advisor Suzie Jaworowski by six votes out of more than 4,000 cast.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
13430 Grosbeak Court, Carmel, Hamilton County, IN, 46033

Listed by Todd Denkmann with Keller Williams Indpls Metro N. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Super popular ranch floor plan in East Carmel, move-in ready! Brand new roof! Gorgeous hardwoods everywhere (except kitchen, bathrooms & laundry)! Interior freshly painted - walls, trim, doors, ceiling - looks brand new! Light fills the large great rm w/ cathedral ceiling & gas fireplace, great room open to the tiled kitchen w/ stainless appliances (refrigerator 1.5 yrs), double pantry & eat-in bay. Primary bdrm w/ tile bath, fan & walk-in closet. Primary + bdrm 2 have 9’ ceilings, bdrm 3 has cathedral ceiling. Garage w/ storage area & built-in cabinets. Quiet cul-de-sac location, large deck w/ pond view. Nbrhd pool, tennis, playground, walking paths. Great location w/ easy access to everything! Totally neutral, clean & ready for you!
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Recount begins in close Republican primary race

INDIANAPOLIS — When the ballots were tallied in May, only six votes separated the top two nominees in the Republican primary race for Indiana’s House District 32. Monday a recount in the race began. Suzie Jaworowski filed for the recount on the last day to file the request...
MARION COUNTY, IN
Car crashes into work zone striking 3 workers in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) — Three Duke Energy workers were hit by a car after it struck their work truck in Putnam County Tuesday. According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at approximately 9:50 a.m. on County Road 800 West. Cpl. Scott Ducker said witnesses to the event reported the car was […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, IN
This time, Speedway customers can enjoy Slurpee Day, too

Typically, 7-Eleven Day’s Slurpee Day is something that passes most Hoosiers by without much fanfare. That’s because there are few 7-Eleven stores in Indiana. It’s hard to cash in on a free Slurpee when there’s no place to get one (there are a few in the northern and northwestern parts of the state).
SPEEDWAY, IN
IMPD: Death investigation at south-side lake; Bluff Road closed

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Police, Indianapolis Fire Department and rescue teams were conducting a death investigation Tuesday night on a lake east of Bluff Road north of West Troy Avenue. Authorities were called to the south-side lake just after 7:40 p.m. Tuesday. IMPD tweeted at 9:31...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Career fair set for Indianapolis

Choice Career Fairs is hosting a career fair Thursday to connect job seekers with Indianapolis-area employers. Choice, which hosts job fairs across the country, says some of central Indiana’s top employers will be on-site, hiring for a variety of positions. The event will be held from 11:00 a.m. to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Hamilton County Democrats add 5 candidates to November ballot

Additional candidates in the Nov. 8 general election will face challenges after the Hamilton County Democratic party held a caucus to select candidates for previously uncontested races. The party selected Josh Lowry to run against Republican State Sen. Jim Buck in District 21, Matt McNally to run against Republican State...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN

