Celsius Network Hires New Lawyers For Restructuring Purposes: Report

By Juhi Mirza
 2 days ago
Celsius network has hired a new legal firm for restructuring purposes. The firm will now be seeking legal assistance from Kirkland & Ellis LLP. Celsius Network is reportedly hiring new lawyers to carry out its restructuring process. Per a report published by WSJ, the firm will now be seeking legal assistance...

EWN

EWN

Ethereum World News, a U.S.- and U.K.-centric organization founded in June of 2017, is a media outlet predicated on providing pertinent, up-to-date, and impactful news stories in the Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, and blockchain industry.

