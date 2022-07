TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – An ordinance to make Vigo County smoke-free was passed ten years ago, and its impact is still being felt in the community. The Queen of Terre Haute casino will be a smoke-free environment as a result; a unique distinction according to the American Nonsmokers Rights Foundation. They have said the casino will be the first in the country not to allow smoking. That’s due to a local, and not state, ordinance.

