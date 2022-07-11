ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

ERCOT asks Texans to conserve electricity Monday

By Taylor Girtman
 2 days ago
FILE – This Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 file photo shows power lines in Houston. On Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating… Read More

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas is asking Texans to conserve power Monday, the electric operator said late Sunday.

ERCOT is asking people and businesses to voluntarily conserve electricity between 2-8 p.m. It also issued a watch for “a projected reserve capacity shortage” from 2-8 p.m. Monday.

It said no systemwide outages are expected Monday.

ERCOT said conservation notices are given when projected energy reserves fall below 2,300 MW for at least 30 minutes. It last asked for conservation in May after six power plants went offline during record demand.

The reasons for the conservation request are record-high electric demand due to the heat wave and low wind projections. ERCOT demand set an all-time peak demand record Friday, which was previously set July 5. On Saturday, it set a new weekend demand record.

ERCOT, the organization that supplies energy to over 26 million customers in Texas, has previously said it expects to set new demand records as the state grows.

The power grid operator released its summer outlook in May, which said it “is expected to have sufficient installed generating capacity” for peak demands from June to September.

At the time, ERCOT expected its peak demand to reach a new record of 77,317 megawatts — which is about 2,300 megawatts higher than the new record set Sunday.

Ways to reduce electricity include turning up thermostats one or two degrees and waiting to use major appliances during afternoon peak hours, the release said.

ERCOT’s current supply and demand conditions can be viewed online.

KTSM

ERCOT asks Texans to conserve energy, again

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas is once again asking residents and businesses to conserve power today. Between 2 to 8 p.m. today, ERCOT is asking Texans and businesses to voluntarily conserve electricity. No system-wide outages are expected, according to an ERCOT news release. Today’s conditions are expected to be similar […]
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

ERCOT clarifies Friday’s conservation request was not an emergency alert; was ‘proactive’ ask

On Tuesday, ERCOT committed to making sure the language of future requests is more clear. "We're looking back at that communication that we put out, and making sure that we refined that language. This wasn't a conservation alert, it wasn't a conservation appeal. It was just a request to Texans to help us out over this weekend. So it wasn't that we're in a dangerous situation at all, it was to make sure that we're doing everything possible to keep the grid reliable. So we need to improve that language. And we'll commit to that," ERCOT's CEO Brad Jones said.
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

ERCOT asks Texans to conserve power from 2 to 8 p.m.

TEXAS (ValleyCentral) — With a heat wave driving record power demands across Texas, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas issued a Conservation Appeal earlier today, asking Texans to conserve power. ERCOT is asking Texas businesses to voluntarily conserve electricity, today between 2 to 8 p.m. Earlier today, the Brownsville Public Utilities Board and Reliant issued […]
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

El Pasoan selected for Google For Startups Latino Founders Fund

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A local founder is now part of Google For Startups with 50 other recipients around the U.S. Born and raised in El Paso, CEO and Cofounder at Parabeac, Ivan Huerta is one of the nine founders across Texas selected to be on Google For Startups Latino Founders, representing the Sun […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

TX Democratic Party Leader rescinds endorsement of Leeser

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The chair of the Texas Democratic Party Gilberto Hinojosa, sent a letter to El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser stating that he no longer supports Leeser as Mayor. This comes after the mayor voted down an ordinance that would have deprioritized abortion investigations. In the two-page letter, Hinojosa says he was […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Scientists find rare tree thought to be extinct in Texas

(ValleyCentral) — Researchers discovered an oak tree within Texas Big Bend National Park that was thought to have been extinct over 10 years ago. A lone Quercus Tardifilia tree was discovered May 25 at the Texas Big Bend National Park standing at 30 feet tall, according to a news release from The Morton Arboretum. Though […]
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

KTSM

