ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cathedral City, CA

The Paloma Resort and Sol y Sombra to host job fair

By KESQ News Team
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 2 days ago

The Paloma Resort and Sol y Sombra are set to open in Cathedral City on August 4th.

Ahead of the opening, the hotel is hosting a job fair on Monday, July 11th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Tuesday, July 12th from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Officials with the hotel say that they are hiring for a wide variety of positions including Guest Service Agents, Part-time Night Auditors, Valet Attendants, Room Attendants, Housekeepers, Laundry Agents, Host/Hostess, Food & Lounge Servers, Bus Help, Kitchen Attendants, Prep Cooks, Master Mixologist, Bartenders, Bar Backs, etc.

The Paloma Resort will be located at 67670 Carey Road, in Cathedral City. Interested applicants are encouraged to bring their resumes for a tour of the property during the job fair.

If you are unable to do an in-person interview during the job fair, you can also apply online by emailing your resume and cover letter to info@thepalomaresort.com.

There is more information on The Paloma Resort's website.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcpalmsprings.com

New Cathedral City Hotel And Restaurant Hosts Hiring Fairs

CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS) – A new boutique hotel and restaurant opening in. Cathedral City, The Paloma Resort and Sol y Sombra, will host a job fair today. seeking to fill about 50 open positions. The hiring event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, and will. be...
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs Unified School District hosting a summer job fair

Palm Springs Unified School District is holding a summer job fair to fill multiple positions within the district. Some of the current job openings include bus drivers, nutritional services, custodial and campus safety assistants. The school district is offering full time, part time, and substitute positions as well. The job fair will be on held The post Palm Springs Unified School District hosting a summer job fair appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Perris park to get multi-million dollar upgrade

Perris will spend $8.5 million expanding and upgrading 62-year-old Foss Field Park. The money, part of California’s recently passed budget, was part of $300 million secured by State Sen. Richard Roth, and Assemblyman Jose Medina, both Democrats from Riverside, according to a statement on the city’s website. Possible...
PERRIS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Cathedral City, CA
Cathedral City, CA
Lifestyle
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Desert City Hall closed due to a cut electrical main line

Palm Desert City Hall has been shut down for the day after a contractor cut an electrical main line. If you need to reach city staff, you can do so by their direct email or by emailing info@cityofpalmdesert.org. For a staff directory, visit: http://cityofpalmdesert.org/our-city/staff-directory Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. The post Palm Desert City Hall closed due to a cut electrical main line appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
thepalmspringspost.com

Seasonal decline in home sales starting to play out in Palm Springs, across Coachella Valley

Home sales in Palm Springs saw a decline of 17% in June as a seasonal dip began to play out, mirroring much of the Coachella Valley. According to the latest Greater Palm Springs Realtors Desert Housing Report, sales throughout the valley in June declined 23% compared to that month last year. That’s partially in line with the traditional seasonal sales slumps, and partially because of the lack of housing stock, especially homes priced under $500,000.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sol#Job Fair#Bartenders#Guest Service Agents#Night Auditors#Valet Attendants#The Paloma Resort
KESQ News Channel 3

Local food truck owner shares concerns over illegal food vendors

It's easy to spot food vendors all throughout the Coachella Valley, but just how many of those food vendors are selling food with a permit? Leonard Alexander Flores, owner of Lenny's Tacos food truck has made sure to undergo Riverside County's permitting process. "I want my customers and my future customers to know that I The post Local food truck owner shares concerns over illegal food vendors appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs removes statue of former mayor Frank Bogert

After more than two years of debate and lawsuits, the city of Palm Springs removed the controversial statue of former mayor Frank Bogert in front of city hall on Wednesday. "After more than 30 years of Frank Bogert statue standing here in front of city hall in Palm Springs it was removed in less than The post Palm Springs removes statue of former mayor Frank Bogert appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

War Vets without diplomas welcome to apply in Riverside County

Veterans of foreign wars who didn't graduate from high school can apply between now and Oct. 14 for graduation certificates issued through a Riverside County program that awards diplomas to former airmen, soldiers, sailors and Marines who gave up school to serve their country.   The county Office of Education is conducting its 16th "Operation Recognition" The post War Vets without diplomas welcome to apply in Riverside County appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Banning homeless camp: New ‘Opportunity Village’ in the works

In Banning, a new emergency shelter, across the street from a homeless encampment, is in the works. Many of you have seen it heading east into the Valley on Interstate 10. Pallet shelters located off Interstate 10 “This is a huge social issue and it's not just in this town or in this state, it's The post Banning homeless camp: New ‘Opportunity Village’ in the works appeared first on KESQ.
BANNING, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Jobs
thepalmspringspost.com

Cars are the stars of Palm Springs-based YouTube show

Classic cars? Palm Springs history? Mid-century architecture? There’s something for nearly everyone on a channel combining all three that’s gaining a devoted following on YouTube. “I wanted to do something I love,” says Del Johns – AKA Mr. Del of Palm Springs – who conceived the channel while...
menifee247.com

EMWD provides tips on smart outdoor irrigation

PERRIS -- As California’s drought continues throughout the hot summer months, there has never been a more important time to practice proper irrigation techniques to maximize critical water supplies. That is why Eastern Municipal Water District is celebrating Smart Irrigation Month throughout the month of July, where we are...
CALIFORNIA STATE
z1077fm.com

EFFORT STARTED TO CREATE NEW NATIONAL MONUMENT IN THE CALIFORNIA DESERT

Momentum is building to create a new national monument in the portion of the Colorado Desert in Eastern Riverside County where tribal ancestral homelands are under threat. Bordering the southern edge of Joshua Tree National Park, the proposed national monument will expand wilderness areas and designate a new wild and scenic river to preserve a portion of Mission Creek as a year-round desert water source.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

TSA at Palm Springs International Airport introduces new security technology

Officials with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) hosted a media day at Palm Springs International Airport today for first looks at how their new technology is supposed to make travelers' security checkpoint experience more efficient. This new technology is called Credential Authentication Technology (CAT) and it has a two-part component. First, when approaching the TSA The post TSA at Palm Springs International Airport introduces new security technology appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Illegal firearms found after guest fails to checkout on time at Coachella Airbnb

Authorities found illegal firearms after responding to a call of a person who stayed passed their paid time at an Airbnb in Coachella, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department announced on Wednesday. The initial call came about Monday at approximately 3:30 p.m.  The Coachella Community Action Team (CCAT), with the assistance patrol deputies, were called to The post Illegal firearms found after guest fails to checkout on time at Coachella Airbnb appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Local businesses have been a victim of acid graffiti crimes

Business owners like Joy Meredith are speaking out against Acid Graffiti in her community and how they are inconvenienced financially by the actions of others. Meredith said, "And so we're looking not only to be able to catch these vandalizers, but also to put some sort of program in place that can maybe help merchants The post Local businesses have been a victim of acid graffiti crimes appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
menifee247.com

Help wanted: Massage therapist

Must be local, reliable and ready to work in a professional clinic. Must show up on time, ready to take care of our patients. We will provide room, patients, and schedule for you. A licensed massage therapist to work in a busy Wellness Clinic offering Chiropractic, Acupuncture, Massage, Naturopathy and...
MENIFEE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Traffic diverted near Palm Springs construction site after natural gas line ruptures

Police are asking you to avoid the area around Sunrise and East Ramon Roads after the break of a "large natural gas line." The Palm Springs Fire Department and Police Department are responding to a natural gas line rupture on Sunrise and E. Ramon in Palm Springs. The rupture was caused by construction in the The post Traffic diverted near Palm Springs construction site after natural gas line ruptures appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy