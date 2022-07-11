ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, IN

Lawrence County Memorial Hospital to host free blood pressure screenings

By Kit Hanley
WTHI
 2 days ago

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One Wabash Valley hospital is offering free blood...

WTHI

Local hospital offers new program that aims to help mothers and babies

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Good Samaritan Hospital in Knox County has a new program!. The program focuses on the well-being of mothers and their babies in the community. It's a free or low-cost paramedicine program that provides many services. The services include:. at-home check-ins for vitals,. wellness visits during...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTHI

School to open to students seeking counselors after teen's death

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) – A Wabash Valley community is mourning the loss of a second teenager in two months. A school will open Tuesday to offer support to grieving students. 17-year-old Eli Newberry was killed in a crash Sunday. He was a student at Washington High School. LINK |...
WASHINGTON, IN
WTHI

Teen dies in Sunday evening crash

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A southern Indiana teenager is dead after a Sunday evening crash. It happened just before 7:30 on U.S. Highway 50 near County Road 300 West. An investigation by the Daviess County Sheriff's office found that the driver of a Ford F-150 was speeding. That's when it ran off the road, traveled through the median, crossed a lane, and went down an embankment. Officers say the pickup struck a tree before stopping.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
point2homes.com

44 Snowflake Circle, Greenwood, Johnson County, IN, 46143

Cul-de-sac living at its finest! This lovingly updated, open-concept floor plan is just what you've been waiting for. Step inside to a welcoming & sweet foyer entry w updated LVP flooring. High ceilings makes the home feel even more spacious. The eat-in kitchen w new countertops, soft-close cabinetry & a wonderfully large sink is a dream for those who love to cook & entertain. Head upstairs to 3 large bedroom areas and 2 full baths! The owner's suite with its walk-in closet and large private full bath is perfectly situated at the top of the stairs. Convenience is key as this home is located near the highway, schools, shopping & restaurants. Award winning Clark-Pleasant school systems w a Greenwood address. Come and see your new home today!!
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Southern Indiana couple taking Mom Water nationwide

A vacation in the Dominican Republic forever changed the lives of a husband and wife from the Dubois County town of Ferdinand. Jill and Bryce Morrison left their lifelong careers in healthcare to bring Jill’s new favorite drink to life with the creation of Mom Water in late 2019. The fruit-infused vodka water is now sold in a dozen states as well as in Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis, and the company continues to grow.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wamwamfm.com

Martin Co. Sheriff Announces Resignation

Martin County Sheriff Travis Roush is resigning. Roush is currently at the end of his second term and was already set to vacate the seat on December 31st of this year. Roush recently stated in a public release that he will now be leaving the position on July 20th to attend law school later this fall.
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
salemleader.com

#mugshot Monday, July 11, 2022

The following arrests were made last week in Washington County. Those listed, in most cases, are just being charged at this point and are to be considered innocent of those charges unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. Charges are often dropped or diminished. For past arrest lists visit www.salemleader.com.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

Weekend pursuit ends with arrest

JACKSON COUNTY, IN — Indiana State Police say a Wisconsin man led troopers on a pursuit through two counties Sunday before being taken into custody on multiple charges. The incident began at approximately 8:45 am when Master Trooper Gary Thalls observed a 2009 BMW passenger car traveling northbound on I-65 near the 51-mile marker in Jackson County in excess of 100 miles per hour.
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
Record-Herald

WPD: Gun brandished inside Walmart

An Indiana woman was arrested Monday after allegedly brandishing a firearm inside the Washington C.H. Walmart and pointing it at an unsuspecting victim. At around 3 p.m. Monday, Amanda E. Pervier, 42, reportedly followed a 54-year-old man through Walmart yelling at him and calling him “a child trafficker.” According to reports from the Washington Police Department, the victim did not know Pervier and tried to walk away from her.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
953wiki.com

Scott County Sheriff's Deputies' Traffic Stop Leads to Arrests for Neglect of Dependent Children-Children Located in the Back of a Box Truck

Scott County-On July 8th at approximately 7:00pm, Scott County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to Interstate 65 regarding a report made by a concerned motorist that a box truck was traveling on the interstate and a child's arm appeared to be sticking out of the rear of the truck. Deputies quickly converged upon the interstate and after locating the box truck and initiating a traffic stop, a search of the box container revealed three (3) children were inside. The temperature inside the box container was extreme and deputies immediately requested Scott County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) respond to the scene, which they did. The driver of the truck, identified as Sebastian Domingo, 36 of Shelbyville, Tennessee and passenger Fabiana Perez-Ramirez, 34 of Seymour, Indiana (later identified as the mother of the children) were arrested by Sheriffs' Deputies. Additionally, deputies located an infant child strapped into an unrestrained child seat inside the cab of the truck. As EMS tended to all of the children, both Sebastian Domingo and Fabiana Perez-Ramirez were transported to the Scott County Jail. After an on-scene examination by EMS personnel, the children were transported to the Scott Memorial Hospital due to elevated body temperature concerns (their condition is unknown at the time of this news release). Scott County Sheriffs' Detective-First Sergeant Jacklyn Shofner formerly filed charges against Fabiana Perez-Ramirez and Sebastian Domingo, each charged with four (4) counts of Neglect of a Dependent with Domingo also charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle while Never Licensed. Assisting Sheriffs' Deputies with this investigation were Scott County EMS, Jackson County Dispatch, and the Scott County Prosecutors Office.
SCOTT COUNTY, IN
WTHR

3 injured in Morgan County crash

CENTERTON, Indiana — Three people were injured early Sunday in a single-vehicle crash on State Road 67 near Centerton in Morgan County. According to the Brooklyn Volunteer Fire Department, two women and a man were in the car when it went off the road near Herath Lane shortly before 4:15 a.m.
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
bcdemocrat.com

Police: Bicyclist struck side of truck, airlifted from scene

A bicyclist was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Indianapolis after she struck a truck while riding on Old State Road 46 this weekend. Lt. Mike Horn with the Nashville Metropolitan Police Department responded to a crash on July 9 after dispatch reported a woman had ran into a truck while coming down the hill near the Hard Truth Hills entrance and intersection of Snyder Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

