Photos: See celebrities and athletes hit the links in Tahoe golf tournament

An 18-year-old man died after slipping off a log and plunging into Lake Berryessa, California officials reported. Zaire Watu Fairley of Vallejo fell off a log into the water shortly after 1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 10, while visiting the Smittle Creek Day Use Area with friends, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
A family is looking for answers after a mother of four was found shot to death in an Arizona canal last week, according to media reports. Police found the body of Janet Begaye, 37, in a Phoenix canal “in the area of 1400 North 32nd Street” on Tuesday, July 5, according to a news release from the Arizona Police Department. The woman had been shot.
NBA Finals MVPs, golf tournaments and now wide receiver are all on the resume for the Golden State Warriors All-Star point guard. At the American Century Championship golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, Steph Curry was included in a star-studded grouping that included Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Justin Timberlake.
Mardy Fish didn't have the finish he hoped for on Sunday at the 2022 American Century Championship. His Wednesday, however, went a lot better. The former tennis star and current U.S. Davis Cup captain announced he'll become the latest celebrity golfer to tee it up on the PGA Tour after receiving a sponsor exemption into next week's 3M Open in Minnesota. Fish, 40, is a native of Edina, a suburb of Minneapolis.
Playoff. Game on the line. Tony Romo steps up to the ball. This may not have been a recipe for success when Romo was quarterbacking the Dallas Cowboys a few years ago. But at the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship, the former QB got it done in the clutch and took home the title against a star-studded field of amateur celebrity golfers in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada.
The 150th Open at St Andrews is bringing golf's best to Scotland for what's sure to be a memorable tournament. On Tuesday, Tiger Woods and John Daly were spotted together on the practice green prompting Caddie Network to point out:. "These men play the same sport at the highest level....
Officers following up on a commercial burglary found a hidden underground “bunker” full of stolen property at a San Jose homeless camp, California police reported. The loot included stolen firearms, tools and equipment, a Twitter post by the San Jose Police Department said. Officers visited the camp Tuesday,...
It took more than four years, but Sacramento County has finally drafted regulations that would sanction and tax marijuana businesses in unincorporated areas. On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors will vote to place a measure on the November ballot, and given the clear mandate from voters who backed legalization in 2016 — they definitely should.
A man looking for bait near tide pools along a California coastline discovered a decomposing body, police told multiple news outlets. The male body was found wedged in rocks around 5:40 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13, near Claibornes Cove in Sunset Cliffs, a neighborhood in San Diego, KNSD reported. Authorities...
A man jumped into the water near a popular Arizona state park and never resurfaced, officials said. The 30-year-old man jumped into water near Slide Rock State Park on Saturday, July 9, the Sedona Fire District said. He didn’t resurface. “Due to the length of time underwater, this call...
On Tuesday night, a longtime NFL punter and tight end passed away. Bob Parsons, who holds the NFL record for most punts in a season, passed away this week, according to a statement from the Chicago Bears. He was 72 years old. "We are saddened to hear of the passing...
An estate tucked away in the lush green hills of Placerville, a quaint city in California, is going for $1.05 million and features something pretty vast. Something called “The Room”. When first glancing over the photos on Zillow.com, you’d think the name was referring to a sophisticated library...
An Apple Valley man accused of fleeing an ATV collision July 2 that killed two children surrendered Tuesday, July 12, the California Highway Patrol told news outlets. Edgar Ivan Galindo Diaz, 35, turned himself in at the Victorville CHP office after a court issued a warrant for his arrest, the Daily Press reported.
A National Weather Service radar clip posted to Twitter shows two brief colorful plumes near Phoenix just after sunset Tuesday, July 12. But they aren’t rain clouds or dust storms, meteorologists say. “Do you see the bats?” the Twitter post asks, suggesting the creatures may be heading out in...
