Photos: See celebrities and athletes hit the links in Tahoe golf tournament

Pro athletes and movie stars mingled on the at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course for the American Century Golf Tournament over the weekend, with NFL analyst Tony Romo winning the event Sunday afternoon.

Romo beat Hall of Fame pitcher Mike Mulder, a three-time winner of the event, and NHL star Joe Pavelski with a 5-foot birdie putt on the second hole of a playoff Sunday.

The former Dallas quarterback also won at Edgewood in 2018 and 2019. Annika Sorenstam and Adam Thielen tied for fourth with 58 points.

Green Bay quarterback and Northern California native Aaron Rodgers, left, hugs Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry after finishing the eighteenth hole during the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship Tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nev., on Sunday, July 10, 2022. The 2022 NBA Finals MVP finished the day tied for 16th place with Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz, while Rodgers finished 9th. Sara Nevis/snevis@sacbee.com

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, left, watches as Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws a football to fans on the seventeenth hole during the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship Tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nev., on Sunday, July 10, 2022. Sara Nevis/snevis@sacbee.com

Actor Miles Teller, who stars in the new Top Gun movie, makes a heart to the fans at the eighteenth hole during the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship Tournament on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, NV. Sara Nevis/snevis@sacbee.com

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II greets fans as he walks to the seventeenth green during the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship Tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nev., on Sunday, July 10, 2022. Sara Nevis/snevis@sacbee.com

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, left, and former San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City quarterback Alex Smith celebrate after finishing the eighteenth hole during the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship Tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nev., on Sunday, July 10, 2022. Smith finished tied for 44th; Kelce was 64th. Sara Nevis/snevis@sacbee.com

Miles Teller takes photos with fans on the eighteenth hole during the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship Tournament on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, NV. Sara Nevis/snevis@sacbee.com

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hits a bunker shot on the sixth hole during the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship Tournament on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nev. Sara Nevis/snevis@sacbee.com

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry laughs with his caddie before teeing off on the first hole on the final day of the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship Tournament on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nev. Sara Nevis/snevis@sacbee.com

Tony Romo, right, fist bumps Mark Mulder after sinking the winning putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the American Century Celebrity Championship golf tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nev., on Sunday. Tom R. Smedes/AP

Tony Romo kisses the championship trophy after the final round of the American Century Celebrity Championship golf tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nev., on Sunday. Tom R. Smedes/AP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.