Cam Thomas doesn’t see Kyrie Irving any differently amid Nets drama: ‘My guy’

By Brian Lewis
New York Post
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS — Disgruntled Nets star Kyrie Irving showed up to watch Las Vegas Summer League games — but not either of his team’s tilts.

Protégé Cam Thomas — who was taken under the wing of both Irving and Kevin Durant during his rookie campaign — said his relationship with Irving stands as it is despite all the uncertainty surrounding the All-Star’s return to the Nets.

“Kyrie’s my guy. Whatever’s his choices, that’s a choice,” Thomas said. “So I still keep in contact with him. That’s my guy. So whatever he does, that’ll still be my guy, my brother. So, it is what it is; it’s part of the business.”

Thomas said he hasn’t caught up with Irving here, and he hasn’t tried, either.

“No, I ain’t talked to him. I’m focused on what I’m doing. He’s doing what he’s doing, I’m doing what I’m doing. I’m worried more about playing than connecting with somebody.”

Cam Thomas
It didn’t go unnoticed that Irving skipped the Nets’ Friday opener against Milwaukee, attending the Detroit-Washington and Oklahoma City-Houston games Saturday night at Thomas & Mack Arena. He didn’t attend the Nets’ win over Philadelphia on Sunday.

Nets’ Cam Thomas produces career-high seven assists at Summer League

“Yeah. I mean, that’s on him. I don’t really care; he can come watch, or he don’t have to. I’m going to still do my thing. We’re still gonna play; it doesn’t matter who’s watching,” Thomas said. “That’s part of basketball. That’s his choice. I don’t really care what he do with that. But it is what it is.”

Ben Simmons, however — whom the Nets acquired at the trade deadline after he held out in Philadelphia, citing mental health issues — did attend the Nets’ win over the Sixers. He declined to speak with media members about his back surgery, rehab or current state of mind. But Thomas did say it meant a lot to have Simmons on hand.

“Yeah that’s big to have somebody of that stature come out and support us as the young guys. That makes us feel good. It makes us happy to play,” Thomas said. “So kudos to Ben for coming out here and watching us play.”

David Duke Jr. — who is seeking a standard roster spot after rejecting a two-way — had 21 points and five assists, finishing a plus-17. He credited Blake Griffin with prodding him to be less hesitant and trust his own aggression.

Day’Ron Sharpe had 13 points and 11 rebounds, with the Nets making more of an effort to find the second-year center. He had a thunderous fourth-quarter dunk, taking a hard spill afterward but shaking it off to finish the game.

Nets head coach Steve Nash was inducted in the Canadian Basketball Hall of Fame but flew into Las Vegas to watch Sunday’s game.

After failing to notch an assist in his debut, Alondes Williams bounced back with nine points, five assists and four rebounds. The rookie point guard had three turnovers but added a block, a steal and finished plus-10 — second-best on the team.

“It’s going to get better and better,” Nets assistant coach Adam Caporn said. “You can just see that he can feel the whole floor. And he’s also getting used to the defense, NBA length and speed and things like that. And a new offense. I think the passing is super exciting. We’re going to see some really exciting things in the passing game for sure.”

New York Post

