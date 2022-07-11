Indianapolis restaurant creates menu based on gas prices

INDIANAPOLIS — Gas prices have been rising to historic levels in recent months and as they continue to fluctuate, one northeast side restaurant decided to have a little fun.

Big Lug Canteen off of 86th Street has created a "gas price menu."

"Every morning we go outside and take a picture of what the unleaded price is and whatever that price is, we set all of our specials at." Eddie Sahm, creative director and general manager, said.

Each item's cost is equivalent to the price of a certain number of gallons of gas from the nearby Kroger gas station.

"The deals are good, and most people know we like to have a good time at Big Lug." Sahm said.