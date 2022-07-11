ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richfield, OH

Senior Center Trip - Dutch Valley Restaurant and Ohio Star Theater

 2 days ago

Enjoy a delicious buffet lunch at the Dutch Valley Restaurant before seeing...

Jake Wells

The 3 best places to get Mexican food in Akron

tacos on platePhoto by Jarrett Lopez (Unsplash) The Akron area has some of the best Mexican restaurants around. There are so many great restaurants to choose from, it can be overwhelming. So here are the three best Mexican restaurants for you to enjoy in and near Akron.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Kenny discovers hidden gems at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Stan Hywet Hall in Akron has many summer events planned, but there is also many new ‘spots’ in the estate that are refurbished and waiting for visitors. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton spent the morning exploring the estate and discovering some beautiful areas. Click here to learn more.
AKRON, OH
614now.com

Popular Short North restaurant announces permanent closure

Last week, 614Now reported that Melt Bar and Grilled temporarily closed its Short Restaurant due to staffing concerns. In a press release issued this morning, the Lakewood-based eatery has announced that this location is now permanently closed. Melt’s Short North eatery was located at 840 N. High St. “It’s...
LAKEWOOD, OH
weeklyvillager.com

Geauga Parks Hosts Summer Horse Back Rides

Attention Geauga equestrians! Four free summertime horseback rides with Naturalist Dottie Drockton are now open for registration, including some great training opportunities for your favorite horse. To peruse this season’s offerings and sign up for any that interest you, visit www.geaugaparkdistrict.org and click Programs & Events, then filter by program...
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

South Korean cosmetics company is closing its Solon factory and offices, eliminating 122 local jobs

SOLON, OHIO — South Korean company Cosmax USA will close its factory and offices in Solon seven years after their grand opening. When the factory opened in January 2015 it was the company’s first American factory, opening in what used to be a L’Oreal shampoo factory on at 30701 Carter St. in Solon. The closing will lead to 122 workers losing their jobs, according to a state filing.
SOLON, OH
Josiah
Cleveland.com

A Cleveland-based company has a plan to use mushrooms (and ARPA dollars) to build eco-friendly houses: Stimulus Watch

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Christopher Maurer holds up a brick-like object and raps on it with his knuckles. The object sounds like a ceramic block, but it’s not made from clay or earth. Rather, it’s composed of mycelium -- the underground network of fibers that connects mushrooms – that can be grown from the rubble of demolished buildings.
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Bomb threat rumors circulate as Akron readies for Jayland Walker funeral at Akron Civic Theatre

AKRON, Ohio — The city will not hold its daily briefing Wednesday, to observe Jayland Walker’s funeral, a city spokesperson said during the Tuesday briefing. Akron will observe a city-wide Day of Mourning Wednesday for the public funeral, which will take place at 1 p.m. at the Akron Civic Theatre downtown, following a public viewing at 10 a.m., the Walker family announced Monday.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland Scene

Horse Died Monday at MGM Northfield Park in Tragic Accident

MGM Northfield Park cancelled the majority of its racing program Monday evening after a horse got loose from its harness, bolted for the infield pond and drowned. The cancellation occurred after the second of 15 scheduled events. The remainder of the races in the Buckeye Stallion Series will be contested Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. at Northfield Park, according to a racing industry news source.
NORTHFIELD, OH
weeklyvillager.com

Come To The St. Joseph’s Ox Roast Fair

Mantua – Plan to attend the largest, three-day fair in Northern Portage County where you’ll enjoy delicious food and find family fun for all ages. St. Joseph’s Ox Roast Fair in Mantua begins on Friday, July 15th, at 6:00 to 11:30 p.m., Saturday, July 16th, from 1:00 to 11:30 p.m., and Sunday, July 17th, from Noon to 10:00 p.m. The 58th Ox Roast Fair has plenty of fun to keep the whole family entertained including: a wide variety of Fair food favorites; live entertainment on the Oscar Brugmann Sand & Gravel Main Stage, the Talent Stage, and the Thirsty Ox Beer Garden; Friday night fireworks; Saturday’s “Run of the Ox” 5K Run/Walk and 1M Fun Walk; Sunday’s Blessing of Bikes, an assortment of rides, games, contests and giveaways; main raffle prize drawings and hourly progressive drawings each day plus 50/50 and several specialty raffles, souvenir T-shirts, hoodies, rain ponchos & mugs; tractor, truck and semi pulls; trade booths; indoor casino with instant bingo; security; handicap accessibility; clean grounds and much, much more!
MANTUA, OH
point2homes.com

917 Jason Ave, Akron, Summit County, OH, 44314

Incredible, move in ready, 2 bedroom home with tons of updates! First floor offers eat in kitchen, spacious living room, bedroom and full bathroom. Second floor offers a large bedroom. Lower level has laundry area and lots of space for storage. Updates include: furnace, ac, HWT in 2022; all new water lines; new flooring; paint; front porch; roof, siding; most windows.
AKRON, OH
kentwired.com

Mayor endorses new hibachi restaurant in Kent

The sound of snipping scissors at Hibachi Soul’s grand opening was music to owners Donzell Jones and Sharell Pointer’s ears. On July 9, dozens of community members filled the Lake Street storefront to show support for the business. The restaurant has a blend of soul and hibachi created...
KENT, OH
Morning Journal

Bay Village Police: Cleveland TV weatherman assaulted by adult son

Award winning Cleveland weatherman Jon Loufman was assaulted by his adult son on July 9, according to a news release from the Bay Village Police Department. Loufman works at WOIO-TV, Channel 19, and has been on Cleveland airwaves for years. Police were called to his home in the 31000 block...
CLEVELAND, OH
point2homes.com

5891 Stumph Rd, Parma Heights, Cuyahoga County, OH, 44130

Welcome to this beautiful New Development of eleven homes. Ranch style and first floor living without HOA! New Construction ready to transfer, in supplements you can find the list of those that are ready to move in to, ask for a copy of the Home Warranty Brochure offered by the Seller at closing. All houses have 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 1 car garage, 7 are on a slab with main floor laundry room, and 5 of them have full unfinished basement with the laundry room located there. The layout was carefully designed so rooms are all spacious, with ample storage. Bright color palette and tasteful fixtures throughout. The kitchen has a massive peninsula to hold gatherings, open layout to enjoy with family and guests. A show stopper for sure! Built by Cleveland Custom Homes with great attention to details. Schedule a showing or call for a private tour!
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH

