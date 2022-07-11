ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Twin Falls Farmer’s Market going strong for over 40 years

By Zach Bruhl
kmvt
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For over forty years, local vendors have been gathering in Twin Falls for the weekly farmer’s market and while the location has changed, the market’s character has not. For the past three...

www.kmvt.com

kmvt

Behind the Business: Second South Market

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The location is in the title; Second South Market in Downtown Twin Falls brought an interesting concept to Idaho. Like many of the businesses we’ve spotlighted, the idea came while the Buddecke family was on vacation. “Our family went on vacation to Denver,...
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

The Best Place to See a Moose Near Twin Falls

For those that have grown up in Idaho, seeing a moose most likely is not a big deal. I have met a few people that have not seen one, but most of the people born and raised here have. For those that have moved from out of state, you may never have seen one and wonder how to go about seeing them. Moose are not animals held in captivity often if ever, as they usually die quickly and their diets are not regulated. Recently, coworkers had told me of a spot to go to in an attempt to see my first moose, and it was an adventure my family and I won't soon forget.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Gas Prices Drop in Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Despite fuel prices falling a few cents at Idaho gas pumps, drivers are still paying for some of the most expensive fuel in the country. AAA Idaho says the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the Gem State is $5.21, four cents less than a week ago and far more than the national average of $4.68. Idaho has the seventh most expensive fuel in the country behind states like California, Oregon, and Washington. Locally, Twin Falls has the highest average price per gallon in the state at $5.32; Boise is just a cent cheaper. Lewiston and Coeur d'Alene have some of the cheapest gas at under $5 a gallon. “The Rockies region is generally one of the last to react to national gas price trends, good or bad. We’re just beginning to see some savings at the pump in our area, and hopefully the trend will continue," says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. Prices began the downward trend as crude oil prices fell from about $122 to $104 a barrel. AAA Idaho predicts fuel prices to "teeter-totter" through the rest of the summer.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Fire in southeastern Cassia County burns 280 acres

CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An active fire situation is still ongoing in southeastern Cassia County Wednesday evening after starting on Tuesday. According to the BLM, the Red Rock Fire is located eight miles south of Malta and was estimated at 280 acres before it was contained at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.
CASSIA COUNTY, ID
kmvt

Twin Falls celebrates law enforcement at annual event

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — People from across the Magic Valley showed their support for law enforcement Friday at Twin Falls City park for the 3rd annual Back the Blue event. The main goal of the event is for community members to show support for local law enforcement officers,...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Cutting qualifiers prepare for National High School Finals Rodeo

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The National High School Finals Rodeo is just a handful of days away. The Rodeo, in Gillette, Wyoming, goes from July 17-23 and features a bunch of Magic Valley cowboys and cowgirls. Will Brackett booked a trip to nationals when he won the boys...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Minico students return from trip to the Kennedy Space Center

MINICO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Students from West Minico Middle School in Paul just returned from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The students were chosen out of 50 teams from across the country for an all-expense paid trip to the space center. It was all a part of the...
PAUL, ID
kmvt

Buhl School District explores the possibility of a four-day week

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Buhl School District is looking into what a four-day school week would look like for their district. This upcoming Thursday, the superintendent of Buhl Public Schools will be providing information to the community about this process and timeline of what it would look like, as well as taking questions from the public.
BUHL, ID
kmvt

Crews battling Red Rock Fire south of Malta

MALTA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Red Rock Fire, approximately eight miles south of Malta, has been mapped at 300 acres and burning in brush and grass. The blaze was spotted on Tuesday at 5:51 p.m. The Raft River Fire Protection District, four engines representing the Bureau of Land Management...
MALTA, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho School District Seeks To Hire Armed Security Officers

Although most Idaho schools are out for summer vacation, the thoughts of school security are on the minds of school officials throughout the Gem State. In the past, school officials discussed the possibility of allowing armed teachers in the classroom as a means to allow teachers to protect their students. Some legislators have proposed a new law to legally arm teachers and others at the school.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls Teacher Calls it Quits Over School LGBTQ Policy

Jaren Thompson won’t play the school district’s game. The veteran teacher told the Board of Education he’s walking away from the classroom because he can’t support woke gender policies. Some have been in place for several years. Thompson is a devout man and cited several recent court cases to bolster his position. Cases the school’s lawyers have likely also followed and noted.
TWIN FALLS, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Magic Valley commissioners say residents are opposed to proposed wind farms

County commissioners in the Magic Valley are increasing their attention to proposed wind farms in their communities. Commissioners in Lincoln, Jerome and Minidoka counties said they are hearing an abundance of negative feedback from constituents about the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project that could bring about 400 turbines to the region.
MINIDOKA COUNTY, ID
lincolnparishjournal.com

Local residents killed in Nevada crash

A Ruston family was involved in a fatal crash on Independence Day in Idaho, according to a press release from the Idaho State Police. On July 4 at 8:20 a.m., State Police investigated a crash involving a vehicle and a bicycle on U.S. Highway 93 just north of Jackpot, Nevada.
kmvt

Undercover Rupert operation results in five arrests

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Rupert Police Department, in conjunction with nine other agencies, conducted an undercover sting operation resulting in the arrests of five people. 34-year-old Chase Quinton of Ogden, 40-year-old William Snyder of Pocatello, 65-year-old Joel Ramirez of West Valley, Utah, and 28-year-old Richard Castro of Hazelton...

Community Policy