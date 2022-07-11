ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hansen, ID

Hansen community rallying behind family that lost home in Rock Creek Fire

By Zach Bruhl
kmvt
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHANSEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Saturday’s Rock Creek Fire left a family in Hansen without housing when the fire burned everything they had. Now, the community is rallying around them. Hansen School District took to Facebook...

www.kmvt.com

Comments / 0

Related
kmvt

Crews battling Red Rock Fire south of Malta

MALTA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Red Rock Fire, approximately eight miles south of Malta, has been mapped at 300 acres and burning in brush and grass. The blaze was spotted on Tuesday at 5:51 p.m. The Raft River Fire Protection District, four engines representing the Bureau of Land Management...
MALTA, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

The Best Place to See a Moose Near Twin Falls

For those that have grown up in Idaho, seeing a moose most likely is not a big deal. I have met a few people that have not seen one, but most of the people born and raised here have. For those that have moved from out of state, you may never have seen one and wonder how to go about seeing them. Moose are not animals held in captivity often if ever, as they usually die quickly and their diets are not regulated. Recently, coworkers had told me of a spot to go to in an attempt to see my first moose, and it was an adventure my family and I won't soon forget.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Behind the Business: Second South Market

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The location is in the title; Second South Market in Downtown Twin Falls brought an interesting concept to Idaho. Like many of the businesses we’ve spotlighted, the idea came while the Buddecke family was on vacation. “Our family went on vacation to Denver,...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Fire in southeastern Cassia County burns 280 acres

CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An active fire situation is still ongoing in southeastern Cassia County Wednesday evening after starting on Tuesday. According to the BLM, the Red Rock Fire is located eight miles south of Malta and was estimated at 280 acres before it was contained at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.
CASSIA COUNTY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Society
State
Idaho State
City
Hansen, ID
kmvt

Twin Falls celebrates law enforcement at annual event

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — People from across the Magic Valley showed their support for law enforcement Friday at Twin Falls City park for the 3rd annual Back the Blue event. The main goal of the event is for community members to show support for local law enforcement officers,...
TWIN FALLS, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho School District Seeks To Hire Armed Security Officers

Although most Idaho schools are out for summer vacation, the thoughts of school security are on the minds of school officials throughout the Gem State. In the past, school officials discussed the possibility of allowing armed teachers in the classroom as a means to allow teachers to protect their students. Some legislators have proposed a new law to legally arm teachers and others at the school.
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Twin Falls Farmer’s Market going strong for over 40 years

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For over forty years, local vendors have been gathering in Twin Falls for the weekly farmer’s market and while the location has changed, the market’s character has not. For the past three years, the market has been in the Magic Valley Mall...
TWIN FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Non Perishable Food#Clothing#Kmvt#Hansen High School
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls Teacher Calls it Quits Over School LGBTQ Policy

Jaren Thompson won’t play the school district’s game. The veteran teacher told the Board of Education he’s walking away from the classroom because he can’t support woke gender policies. Some have been in place for several years. Thompson is a devout man and cited several recent court cases to bolster his position. Cases the school’s lawyers have likely also followed and noted.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Minico students return from trip to the Kennedy Space Center

MINICO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Students from West Minico Middle School in Paul just returned from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The students were chosen out of 50 teams from across the country for an all-expense paid trip to the space center. It was all a part of the...
PAUL, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Housing
kmvt

Buhl School District explores the possibility of a four-day week

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Buhl School District is looking into what a four-day school week would look like for their district. This upcoming Thursday, the superintendent of Buhl Public Schools will be providing information to the community about this process and timeline of what it would look like, as well as taking questions from the public.
BUHL, ID
kmvt

Cutting qualifiers prepare for National High School Finals Rodeo

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The National High School Finals Rodeo is just a handful of days away. The Rodeo, in Gillette, Wyoming, goes from July 17-23 and features a bunch of Magic Valley cowboys and cowgirls. Will Brackett booked a trip to nationals when he won the boys...
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Gas Prices Drop in Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Despite fuel prices falling a few cents at Idaho gas pumps, drivers are still paying for some of the most expensive fuel in the country. AAA Idaho says the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the Gem State is $5.21, four cents less than a week ago and far more than the national average of $4.68. Idaho has the seventh most expensive fuel in the country behind states like California, Oregon, and Washington. Locally, Twin Falls has the highest average price per gallon in the state at $5.32; Boise is just a cent cheaper. Lewiston and Coeur d'Alene have some of the cheapest gas at under $5 a gallon. “The Rockies region is generally one of the last to react to national gas price trends, good or bad. We’re just beginning to see some savings at the pump in our area, and hopefully the trend will continue," says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. Prices began the downward trend as crude oil prices fell from about $122 to $104 a barrel. AAA Idaho predicts fuel prices to "teeter-totter" through the rest of the summer.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Buhl Police identify suspect in murder case

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Buhl Police Department has now identified a suspect in the murder of an 89-year-old woman in February. The suspect has since committed suicide. They identified the murder victim as 89-year-old Alyce Marlene Armes of Buhl. She was found dead on Feb 22 in the South Hills.
BUHL, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Victims of Deadly Crash North of Jackpot Identified

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls County coroner has identified a young child and woman from Louisiana who were killed when a car hit their tandem bicycle south of Twin Falls on July 4. Coroner Gene Turley said Beth Ann Huey, 38, and a 23-month-old child were killed Monday morning in a crash just seven miles north of the Idaho/Nevada state line on U.S. Highway 93. According to Idaho State Police, the two were riding a tandem bicycle pulling a trailer with another 41-year-old man and young child when it was struck by an Audi sedan begin driven by a 39-year-old Twin Falls man. The bike and sedan were both headed northbound. Multiple agencies responded to the crash including the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Elko County Sheriff's Office, Jackpot Fire Department, Jackpot Ambulance, Bureau of Land Management law enforcement, and U.S. Forest Service. The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
TWIN FALLS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy