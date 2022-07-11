ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

Top Asian News 1:33 p.m. GMT

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Abe’s party vows to finish his work after win in Japan vote

TOKYO (AP) — Days after his assassination, former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s party vowed to use its sizable victory in a parliamentary election to achieve his unfinished goals, including strengthening the military and revising the country’s pacifist, postwar constitution. The governing Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito secured a majority in the parliament’s upper house in elections Sunday that took on new meaning after Abe was shot to death while campaigning Friday in a crime that shook the nation. The result means Prime Minister Fumio Kishida could rule uninterrupted until a scheduled election in 2025 and allows him to work on long-term policies — but the constitutional amendment would still face an uphill battle.

Sri Lanka in political vacuum as talks go on amid crisis

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka was in a political vacuum for a second day Monday with opposition leaders yet to agree on who should replace its roundly rejected leaders, whose residences are occupied by protesters angry over the country’s deep economic woes. Protesters remained in President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s residence, his seaside office and the prime minister’s official home, which they stormed on Saturday demanding the two leaders step down. It marked the most dramatic day of protests during three months of a relentless crisis that has pushed many to the brink to despair amid acute shortages of fuel, food, medicine and other necessities.

Unification Church distances itself from Abe’s assassination

TOKYO (AP) — The Unification Church acknowledged Monday that the mother of the man accused of assassinating former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is a member, but that an investigation is ongoing into media speculation that her donations may have angered her son and led to the killing. Police have said the suspect, Tetsuya Yamagami, told investigators he wanted to kill Abe because of his rumored connection to an organization he resented, which police did not identify. Japanese media reports said it was a religious group, and cited large donations by his mother and his anger over her subsequent bankruptcy as a possible motive.

‘Terrorism’: Abe killing seen as attack on Japan’s democracy

TOKYO (AP) — An attack on democracy and freedom of speech. A throwback to the political murders of prewar Japan. Terrorism. Public outrage, handwringing and vows of defiance by politicians and on social media are widespread following the daylight assassination by homemade gun of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a major political force even after he stepped down in 2020 as the nation’s longest-serving political leader. “The bullet pierced the foundation of democracy,” the liberal Asahi newspaper, a regular foil of the conservative, sometimes history-revisionist Abe, said in a front-page editorial after the killing. “We tremble with rage.” Part of the collective fury is because crime is so rare in Japan, where it’s not uncommon to see cellphones and purses lying unattended in cafes.

Abe, Gadhafi and other political assassinations this century

Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated Friday by a gunman who opened fire on him as he delivered a campaign speech on a street in western Japan. Here’s a global look at other high-profile assassinations in the 21st century: — Oct. 15, 2021: British lawmaker David Amess is stabbed to death by an Islamic State supporter while meeting with voters. — July 7, 2021: Haitian President Jovenel Moïse is assassinated by gunmen who also wound his wife Martine in an overnight raid on their Port-au-Prince home. More than 40 people have been arrested in Haiti for the attack, including high-ranking police officers and a group of former Colombian soldiers.

‘Las Vegas of Asia’ tells casinos to grow beyond gambling

BEIJING (AP) — Losing money due to COVID, the American casino giants that helped make Macao the “Las Vegas of Asia” face a fresh challenge: The tiny Chinese territory wants them to help reduce its reliance on gambling by paying to build theme parks and other attractions. The former Portuguese colony stayed out of business decisions for decades and now is aligning with official strategy on China’s mainland, where foreign companies are required to help pay for the ruling Communist Party’s development ambitions, profitable or not. The licenses of MGM Resorts, Las Vegas Sands, Wynn Resorts and three Chinese rivals that invested billions of dollars in Macao expire in December.

Hong Kong mulls movement restrictions as COVID cases rise

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong authorities are considering implementing a health code system in the city that would restrict the movements of those infected with the coronavirus and overseas arrivals, as infections rise again. The system is similar to that of mainland China, in which a red code completely restricts a person’s movement, a yellow code is for partial restriction, while a green code means freedom of movement. The colors would appear on Hong Kong’s risk-exposure app LeaveHomeSafe. Hong Kong’s health chief said Monday that if such a system is implemented, real-name registration would be required and those who test positive for COVID-19 would be given a red code “to identify those who have been infected” and prevent them from interacting with the community.

President and PM: 2 men at heart of Sri Lankan crisis

NEW DELHI (AP) — As Sri Lanka’s crisis peaked this weekend, two men in the center of the turmoil brought about by the country’s economic collapse promised they would heed the call of tens of thousands of angry protesters and resign. One is President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the last of six members of the country’s most influential family who was still clinging to power. The other is Rajapaksa’s chosen prime minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe, a seasoned opposition politician who was brought in to steer the country out of the abyss. On Saturday, massive crowds descended on the capital, Colombo, broke into Rajapaksa’s official residence and occupied his seaside office.

EXPLAINER: Why Sri Lanka’s economy collapsed and what’s next

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s prime minister said late last month that the island nation’s debt-laden economy had “collapsed” as it runs out of money to pay for food and fuel. Short of cash to pay for imports of such necessities and already defaulting on its debt, it is seeking help from neighboring India and China and from the International Monetary Fund. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who took office in May, was emphasizing the monumental task he faced in turning around an economy he said was heading for “rock bottom.” On Saturday both he and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa agreed to resign amid mounting pressure from protesters who stormed both their residences and set fire to one of them.

Macao streets empty after casinos shut to fight outbreak

BEIJING (AP) — Streets in the gambling center of Macao were empty Monday after casinos and most other businesses were ordered to close while the Chinese territory near Hong Kong fights a coronavirus outbreak. Residents were told to stay indoors unless they were buying food or other necessities. Authorities warned that anyone violating the rules would be punished. Casinos were ordered over the weekend to close for at least a week as the number of coronavirus cases in the territory of 700,000 people rose. On Monday, the government reported 59 new cases, bringing the total in the latest outbreak to 1,526.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

China demands Australia become its lap dog

China's penchant for exceptionally counterproductive diplomacy continues unabated. In the latest glorious victory for Beijing's so-called "wolf warrior" diplomats, Australia has flatly rejected four Chinese demands that came after a meeting between Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Indonesia last Friday. That meeting followed the recent election of a new Australian government under Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
CHINA
nationalinterest.org

North Korea Furious as Japan and South Korea Attend NATO Summit

At the Madrid summit, President Joe Biden is expected to meet with Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol. The North Korean government has accused the United States, Japan, and South Korea of conspiring to form an “Asian NATO,” following the two Asian nations’ attendance at the annual NATO summit in Madrid and the announcement of upcoming joint military exercises between the three countries.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Anthony Albanese issues a dark warning that Australia 'dropped the ball' on the Solomon Islands - as he takes aim at Chinese state media over Penny Wong comments

Anthony Albanese has warned Australia 'dropped the ball' by failing to stop the Solomon Islands from signing a security agreement with China. The prime minister described the deal, which could lead to Beijing building a military base just 2,000km from Australia, as a 'stuff up' by his predecessor Scott Morrison.
CHINA
The Atlantic

How China Wants to Replace the U.S. Order

Beijing has for years been chipping away at the pillars of the U.S.-led global order—subverting its foundational institutions, international norms, and liberal ideals—but Chinese President Xi Jinping had not offered a comprehensive vision of how a China-led replacement might work. That is changing. Xi has collected his ideas...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jovenel Moïse
Person
Gotabaya Rajapaksa
Person
Fumio Kishida
Person
Ranil Wickremesinghe
Person
Shinzo Abe
Newsweek

Russians 'in Panic Mode' Over Strikes by U.S.-Supplied HIMARS: Ukraine

American-made M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems—known as HIMARS—are shredding Russian troop positions and logistics hubs with little resistance, sowing terror among the occupying forces, a front-line Ukrainian governor has told Newsweek. Speaking from close to the front line in Ukraine's war torn east, Luhansk Governor Serhiy Haidai...
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

New World Order: China Promotes ‘Non-Western Multilateralism’ at BRICS Summit

The BRICS group comprises the five largest developing economies; its members contain forty percent of the world’s population and one-fourth of global GDP. China hosted the first day of the fourteenth annual BRICS Summit—a series of meetings involving the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—on Wednesday, amid a series of major shifts in the global world order and rising geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and East Asia.
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haiti#Government Of Sri Lanka#Gmt#Japanese#Liberal Democratic Party#Colombo
The Independent

China claims to have ‘driven away’ US missile destroyer in South China Sea

A US Navy guided-missile destroyer carried out its “freedom of navigation exercise” near a disputed South China Sea island region on Wednesday, evoking an angry reaction from China.Responding to the exercise, Beijing said it had “driven away” the ship after it illegally entered what it claims its territorial waters — the disputed Paracel Islands in the South China Sea.Lt Nicholas Lingo, a spokesperson for the US Navy’s 7th Fleet headquartered in Japan, said that it was the second freedom of navigation operation in the Paracel Islands so far this year and the third targeting China’s “excessive maritime claims” in...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
Place
Asia
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
Sri Lanka
960 The Ref

US eyes counter-China moves in Southeast Asia

BANGKOK — (AP) — The Biden administration moved Sunday to strengthen ties with key Southeast Asian ally Thailand as it pressed ahead with efforts to counter China’s relentless push for influence in the region. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken signed two cooperation agreements with his Thai...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

992K+
Followers
473K+
Post
450M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy