Steve Nash might as well be one of the “wah wah wah wah” adults from “Charlie Brown,” at least as far as one Brooklyn Nets player is concerned. After a Summer League game over the weekend, Nets guard Cam Thomas got interviewed by a reporter, who mentioned that Nash was encouraging Thomas to both look for his own shot as well as for his teammates. Thomas responded with a chuckle and an eye roll before saying, “It is what it is.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO