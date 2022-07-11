ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch now: McClung goes for 22 points in Warriors' comeback win over Spurs

By From staff reports
Kingsport Times-News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS — Mac McClung’s second game in a Warriors uniform went even better than his first. The Gate City native scored 22 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the field, going 4-for-5 from the foul line in the Warriors’ 86-85 comeback win over the San Antonio Spurs in NBA Summer League...

