Politics

What the papers say – July 11

By The Newsroom
 2 days ago
The nation’s papers are led by competitors heating up in the race to replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister.

The Guardian, The Times and i report the contest looks set to come down to a battle between Rishi Sunak and “one of the rest”.

The Daily Telegraph says Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is the latest to put her hand up for the top job with a vow to “cut taxes on day one”.

Metro says Conservative MPs will meet on Monday evening to decide the rules on the leadership contest, with the Financial Times reporting candidates will likely be required to need the support of 10% of the party to be officially nominated.

The Daily Express leads with contender Nadhim Zahawi hitting back at “smears” over his tax and financial affairs, with The Independent reporting Mr Zahawi has vowed to publish his tax returns in full if he is elected PM.

Mr Sunak has denied links to “toxic” former No 10 aide Dominic Cummings, according to the Daily Mail.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror says patients are being forced to wait for more than a day at A&E as ambulance crews face their “worst ever crisis”.

And the Daily Star leads with the heatwave leaving Britain hotter than Hawaii.

Penny Mordaunt: I would be the Tory leader Labour fear the most

Leadership contender Penny Mordaunt has told Conservative MPs fearful of losing their seats under Boris Johnson that she is the candidate “Labour fear the most”. One of the frontrunners to enter No 10, the trade minister warned other Tory leadership hopefuls on Wednesday that they are right to perceive her as a “threat to their campaign”.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Who is backing who? Eight candidates in leadership race as Javid pulls out

As the race to succeed Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party picks up steam, many Tory MPs have publicly revealed who has their backing.As of 7pm on Tuesday, the PA news agency had confirmed the intentions of more than 160 Tory Members of Parliament regarding which of the candidates they support.MPs are understood to have shown their backing where they have declared as much on social media, been quoted in the press or confirmed by PA.Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, Tom Tugendhat, Kemi Badenoch, Penny Mordaunt, Jeremy Hunt, Nadhim Zahawi and Suella Braverman all secured the 20 nominations from...
ELECTIONS
Who is still in the race to be the UK’s next prime minister?

The race to replace Boris Johnson as the UK’s next prime minister is hotting up. Here are the candidates left in the Tory leadership contest following the first round of voting. – Rishi Sunak. Age: 42. Ministerial experience: Chancellor of the Exchequer until July 5 when he quit in...
BUSINESS
