POTUS

AP Top News at 10:30 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Trump associates’ ties to extremists probed by Jan. 6 panel

After members of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6, 2021, their leader called someone on the phone with an urgent message for then-President Donald Trump, another extremist told investigators. While gathered in a private suite at the Phoenix Park Hotel, an Oath Keeper member says he heard their leader, Stewart Rhodes, repeatedly urge the person on the phone to tell Trump to call upon militia groups to fight to keep the president in power. “I just want to fight,” Rhodes said after hanging up with the person, who denied Rhodes’ appeal to speak directly to the Republican president, court records say.

Putin extends fast-track Russian citizenship to all Ukraine

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Monday expanding a fast-track procedure to receive Russian citizenship to all Ukrainians, in yet another effort to expand Moscow’s influence in war-torn Ukraine. Until recently, only residents of Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as well as residents of the southern Zaporizhzhia and the Kherson regions, large parts of which are under Russian control, were eligible for the simplified procedure. Ukrainian officials haven’t yet reacted to Putin’s announcement. Between 2019, when the procedure was first introduced for the residents of Donetsk and Luhansk, and this year, more than 720,000 residents of the rebel-held areas in the two regions — about 18% of the population – have received Russian passports.

Biden celebration of new gun law clouded by latest shooting

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is hosting a “celebration” of a new bipartisan law meant to reduce gun violence that, after just 16 days in effect, already has been overshadowed by yet another mass shooting. The bill, passed after recent gun rampages in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, incrementally toughens requirements for young people to buy guns, denies firearms to more domestic abusers, and helps local authorities temporarily take weapons from people judged to be dangerous. But the South Lawn event on Monday morning comes a week after a gunman in Highland Park, Illinois, killed seven people at an Independence Day parade, a stark reminder of the limitations of the new law in addressing the American phenomenon of mass gun violence.

New coronavirus mutant raises concerns in India and beyond

The quickly changing coronavirus has spawned yet another super contagious omicron mutant that’s worrying scientists as it gains ground in India and pops up in numerous other countries, including the United States. Scientists say the variant – called BA.2.75 – may be able to spread rapidly and get around immunity from vaccines and previous infection. It’s unclear whether it could cause more serious disease than other omicron variants, including the globally prominent BA.5. “It’s still really early on for us to draw too many conclusions,” said Matthew Binnicker, director of clinical virology at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. “But it does look like, especially in India, the rates of transmission are showing kind of that exponential increase.” Whether it will outcompete BA.5, he said, is yet to be determined.

Sri Lanka in political vacuum as talks go on amid crisis

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka was in a political vacuum for a second day Monday with opposition leaders yet to agree on who should replace its roundly rejected leaders, whose residences are occupied by protesters angry over the country’s deep economic woes. Protesters remained in President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s residence, his seaside office and the prime minister’s official home, which they stormed on Saturday demanding the two leaders step down. It marked the most dramatic day of protests during three months of a relentless crisis that has pushed many to the brink to despair amid acute shortages of fuel, food, medicine and other necessities.

Unification Church distances itself from Abe’s assassination

TOKYO (AP) — The Unification Church acknowledged Monday that the mother of the man accused of assassinating former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is a member, but that an investigation is ongoing into media speculation that her donations may have angered her son and led to the killing. Police have said the suspect, Tetsuya Yamagami, told investigators he wanted to kill Abe because of his rumored connection to an organization he resented, which police did not identify. Japanese media reports said it was a religious group, and cited large donations by his mother and his anger over her subsequent bankruptcy as a possible motive.

Over-the-counter birth control? Drugmaker seeks FDA approval

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the first time, a pharmaceutical company has asked for permission to sell a birth control pill over the counter in the U.S. HRA Pharma’s application on Monday sets up a high-stakes decision for health regulators amid legal and political battles over women’s reproductive health. The company says the timing was unrelated to the Supreme Court’s recent decision overturning Roe v. Wade. Hormone-based pills have long been the most common form of birth control in the U.S., used by millions of women since the 1960s. They have always required a prescription, generally so health professionals can screen for conditions that raise the risk of rare, but dangerous, blood clots.

AP PHOTOS: Withering drought shows Lake Mead boat graveyard

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — An abandoned old power boat juts upright from the cracked mud like a giant tombstone. Its epitaph might read: Here lay the waters of Lake Mead. The largest U.S. reservoir has shrunken to a record low amid a punishing drought and the demands of 40 million people in seven states who are sucking the Colorado River dry. The megadrought in the U.S. West has been worsened by climate change. Wildfire season has become longer and blazes more intense, scorching temperatures have broken records and lakes are shriveling. Receding waters of Lake Mead National Recreation Area have revealed the skeletal remains of two people along with countless desiccated fish and what has become a graveyard of forgotten and stranded watercraft.

New this week: ‘Black Bird,’ Lizzo’ and ‘The Rehearsal’

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. MOVIES — Jane Austen’s last completed novel “Persuasion” gets a fresh spin from British theater director Carrie Cracknell. Starring Dakota Johnson as the “past her prime” heroine Anne Elliot, “Persuasion,” debuting on Netflix on Friday, is still set in Regency-era England but with some distinctly modern flourishes and a subversively comedic voice. The film also introduces audiences to Cosmo Jarvis in a star making turn as Anne’s first love, Captain Frederick Wentworth. Henry Golding and Richard E. Grant also star.

EXPLAINER: When is Manhattanhenge? Where can you see it?

NEW YORK (AP) — Didn’t make it to Stonehenge for the solstice? There’s still time to catch Manhattanhenge, when the setting sun aligns with the Manhattan street grid and bathes the urban canyons in a rosy glow. The last two Manhattanhenge sunsets of 2022 are Monday and Tuesday. Some background on the phenomenon: WHERE DOES THE NAME MANHATTANHENGE COME FROM? Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson coined the term in a 1997 article in the magazine Natural History. Tyson, the director of the Hayden Planetarium at New York’s American Museum of Natural History, has said that he was inspired by a visit to Stonehenge as a teenager.

Newsweek

Russians 'in Panic Mode' Over Strikes by U.S.-Supplied HIMARS: Ukraine

American-made M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems—known as HIMARS—are shredding Russian troop positions and logistics hubs with little resistance, sowing terror among the occupying forces, a front-line Ukrainian governor has told Newsweek. Speaking from close to the front line in Ukraine's war torn east, Luhansk Governor Serhiy Haidai...
International Business Times

January 6 Panel To Hold Prime Time Hearing Next Thursday -source

The congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol will hold a hearing on the evening of July 14, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday. The hearing will be the second one to take place next week and is aimed at reaching...
MarketRealist

Who Is Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Married To?

Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany got her start in politics working as an intern for former Rep. Adam Putnam. Since then, she has held a position in the White House Office of Media Affairs and served as a political analyst at CNN. Today, McEnany co-hosts Fox News’ Outnumbered and can be seen on other Fox News Media platforms. Obviously, McEnany is a busy woman, so what does her husband do?
MSNBC

Trump finds the one word he’ll no longer say to his own followers

Donald Trump is accustomed to a degree of deference from his followers that borders on creepy. Many of the former president’s diehard devotees continue to believe, even now, that the Republican is effectively infallible. There is, however, one notable exception. Nearly a year ago, Trump held an event in...
TheDailyBeast

Arizona GOP Boss Who Signed Up to Be Fake Elector Gets Grand Jury Subpoena

A top Republican leader in Arizona who took part in a doomed scheme to create fake slates of pro-Trump electors in states carried by Joe Biden in the 2020 election has been issued a grand jury subpoena, a source familiar with the matter has said. Kelli Ward, a former state senator and current chair of the Arizona GOP, and her husband have both been compelled to aid the Justice Department’s investigation, both Politico and The New York Times reported. The couple are two of at least nine people subpoenaed in four states over the last 48 hours for their fake-elector work, the Times added. The Wards’ attorney, Alexander Kolodin, decried the investigation, telling the Times it was “based on allegations that our clients engaged in core First Amendment activity—petitioning Congress about grievances.” Prior to the news of the subpoena, Ward had spent the week tweeting manically about the public testimony of Arizona House speaker Rusty Bowers before the Jan. 6 House panel, calling him “Rusty Bowels” and endorsing his opponent for the upcoming state Republican primary—David Farnsworth, another alternate pro-Trump elector, according to The Arizona Republic.
AOL Corp

Trump rally in North Carolina canceled as former president summoned to court

Former President Donald Trump and a host of Republican personalities have canceled their scheduled appearances Friday in Greensboro. News of the cancellation comes as Axios reports Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been scheduled to testify under oath Friday in an investigation into Trump’s finances.
Axios Tampa Bay

The Florida HQ for Trump's would-be coup

The 11th-hour plot to overturn the 2020 election and keep President Trump in power was hatched not in the West Wing, but in the palm-ringed confines of Mar-a-Lago, the mansion on Florida's east coast built by Marjorie Merriweather Post.Completed in 1927, the wealthy businesswoman and socialite's 100-plus-room estate, 175 miles southeast of Tampa, was designed to be used for the greater good, as a presidential retreat and sanctuary for visiting heads of state.The so-called Southern White House isn't the first Florida place-name to be associated with a president, but the irony of this once-peaceful setting as the central command for...
The Associated Press

Judge won't delay trial for Trump ex-adviser Steve Bannon

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Monday declined to delay the upcoming trial of Steve Bannon, a one-time adviser to former President Donald Trump who faces contempt of Congress charges after refusing for months to cooperate with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Bannon is still scheduled to go on trial next week despite telling the House committee late Saturday that he is now prepared to testify. It’s unclear whether Bannon will again decline to appear before the committee with the trial pending. Bannon was also barred from asserting several potential defenses or calling House...
bloomberglaw.com

Cipollone Privilege Bid Would ‘Run Out’ Clock on Jan. 6 Panel

A move by former White House counsel Pat Cipollone to assert privilege would slow the Jan. 6 committee’s push for revelations from the Donald Trump ally who was at the center of events tied to the US Capitol riot. Attorney-client or executive privilege claims would likely fail to pass...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

