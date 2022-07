PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Prichard families say more should be done about a dangerous curve on Hinson Avenue where multiple accidents have occurred. A security camera captured the moments a vehicle slammed into a home on that curve Sunday. The force of the crash took out the corner of Alice Beverly's mother-in-law's kitchen. Fortunately, no one in the home was hurt. Beverly says it's the third time now a vehicle has hit the house.

PRICHARD, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO