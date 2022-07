Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 1021 SPRING VALLEY Road NE Español?. This Northern Meadows beauty is not to be missed! You'll love the open floor plan and spacious feel of the living room, dining room, and kitchen, along with your primary bedroom suite having a shower and separate soaking tub for welcome reprieve after a long day!WIth a wonderfully xeriscaped easy-to-maintain back yard, this home is ready for you to enjoy. Northern Meadows' proximity to parks, trails, and outdoor recreation is a huge perk! Quick access to Hwy 550 gives you easy commutes to the Jemez Mountains, the Placitas trails, Sandias, Rio Rancho, Albuquerque, and Santa Fe!

SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM ・ 3 DAYS AGO