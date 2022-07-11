ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa confirms resignation, PM's office says

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has confirmed he will resign, the prime minister's office has said, after tens of thousands of protesters stormed the official residences of both men. Sri Lanka is in deep financial crisis and the crowds say they won't leave until both men quit their posts....

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Explainer: How Sri Lanka spiralled into crisis

July 13 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's economic crisis looks to have finally toppled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Rajapaksa fled the country early on Wednesday, likely headed to the Maldives, hours before he was to have left office.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

‘The family took over’: how a feuding ruling dynasty drove Sri Lanka to ruin

Dilith Jayaweera can still recall the moment he realised Sri Lanka was hurtling, unstoppably, towards financial ruin. It was around October 2021 and Jayaweera, a Sri Lankan media magnate and close friend of the Sri Lankan president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, had invited Basil Rajapaksa, the president’s younger brother, who was also the finance minister, to join him for dinner.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
960 The Ref

President flees Sri Lanka amid crisis and ire turns to PM

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — (AP) — Sri Lanka's president fled the country early Wednesday, slipping away only hours before he promised to resign under pressure from protesters enraged by a devastating economic crisis. But the crowds quickly trained their ire on the prime minister, storming his office and demanding he also go.
INDIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mahinda Rajapaksa
Person
Ranil Wickremesinghe
Person
Gotabaya Rajapaksa
The Independent

Thousands protest against Sri Lanka's new acting president

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled on a military jet on Wednesday after angry protesters seized his home and office, and appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as acting president while he is overseas. Wickremesinghe quickly declared a nationwide state of emergency to counter swelling protests over the country's economic and political collapse.Rajapaksa had earlier pledged to resign Wednesday, and Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said the president assured him he would still do so. If he does, a new president is to be elected by Parliament on July 20. Wickremesinghe has also promised to resign, but not until a...
ADVOCACY
AFP

Fleeing Rajapaksa's cash handed to Sri Lankan police

Millions of rupees in cash left behind by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa when he fled his official residence in the capital will be handed over to court on Monday, police said. "The cash was taken over by the police and will be produced in court today," a police spokesman said.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rajapaksa Family#Government Of Sri Lanka#Sri Lankans#Bbc News
BBC

Sri Lanka: President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees the country on military jet

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has fled Sri Lanka on a military jet, amid mass protests over its economic crisis. The country's air force confirmed the 73-year-old flew to the Maldives with his wife and two security officials. They arrived in the capital, Male, at around 03:00 local time (22:00 GMT), BBC...
POLITICS
BBC

Ukraine war: Iran plans to supply Russia with combat drones, US warns

Iran plans to supply Russia with potentially hundreds of drones for its war in Ukraine, some with combat capabilities, a US official has said. White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the information the US had suggested Iran was preparing to train Russian forces to use the drones. He...
MILITARY
HuffPost

President Flees Sri Lanka Amid Crisis; Crowds Demand Ouster Of Prime Minister Too

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s president fled the country early Wednesday, slipping away only hours before he promised to resign under pressure from protesters angry over a devastating economic crisis. But crowds quickly trained their ire on the prime minster, storming his office and demanding he also go.
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
India
Country
Sri Lanka
The Independent

Rajapaksa brothers ‘blocked from fleeing’ Sri Lanka as rule of political dynasty comes to undignified end

Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa was caught in a standoff on Tuesday with airport immigration staff who blocked him from leaving the country.Mass street protests have spread across the country and thousands of anti-government protesters stormed into and occupied the presidential palace on Saturday, demanding Mr Rajapaksa’s resignation over an unprecedented economic crisis that has resulted in severe hardship to ordinary citizens.The government has insisted that 73-year-old Mr Rajapaksa, who for months refused to resign “under any circumstances”, will officially step down from his post on Wednesday.The president had fled from his official residence before thousands of people...
WORLD
UPI News

Sri Lanka protesters storm offices of Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe

July 13 (UPI) -- Sri Lankan protesters on Wednesday stormed the offices of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who's now the country's acting leader, after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country. The protesters called for Wickremesinghe and other leaders to resign in the hours after Rajapaksa fled without officially resigning, CNN...
PROTESTS
BBC

Sri Lanka: Protesters 'will occupy palace until leaders go'

Protesters have said they will continue to occupy the Sri Lankan presidential and prime ministerial residences until both leaders officially resign. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said he would step down on 13 July, according to an announcement made by the parliament's speaker on Saturday. But the president has not been seen...
ADVOCACY
BBC

Sri Lanka: First fuel in days trickles through to residents

Limited fuel and gas supplies have resumed in parts of Sri Lanka after a weekend of tumultuous anti-government protests over the economic crisis. Long queues formed at filling stations and community centres across the capital, Colombo, on Monday, thronged by thousands of weary residents. Fresh supplies came as a relief...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Protesters raid Sri Lanka PM's office after president flees abroad

Protesters in Sri Lanka defied tear gas, water cannon and a state of emergency to storm the prime minister's office on Wednesday after the country's embattled president fled overseas, with the crowd demanding both men step down in the face of an economic crisis. Tear gas and water cannon fired by police and the declaration of both a nationwide state of emergency and a curfew failed to disperse them and the crowd poured into the building. 
PROTESTS
The Associated Press

No-confidence vote fails in France; shows divided parliament

PARIS (AP) — French lawmakers on Monday failed to pass a no-confidence motion requested by a leftist coalition to symbolically mark their opposition to President Emmanuel Macron’s government and economic policies. Although the vote failed, it was a new slap for Macron’s leadership. It came as Macron’s critics in parliament questioned his close relations with Uber and business lobbyists after an international media investigation revealed details of his conversations with Uber executives when Macron was France’s finance minister. The leftist coalition, known as Nupes, championed the no-confidence motion in the wake of Prime Minister Elizabeth Borne’s first major speech to the National Assembly after last month’s parliamentary election. Only 146 legislators approved the motion, far short of the 289 needed. While many lawmakers are angry at Macron’s policies, some opposition parties are also against the leftists and didn’t join them in the vote.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy