Franklin, PA

Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend of the Week: Nelli

By Joanne Bauer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFranklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend this week: Nelli – Sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union. Nelli is an adult female Hound mix. Her vaccinations are up-to-date. According...

explorevenango.com

explore venango

Susan Kathleen Horton

Susan Kathleen Horton, age 74, of Clarion, passed away on July 11, 2022 at her home. She was born on May 19, 1948 to the late Miles E. Long and Sara K. McAnich in Brookville, Pennsylvania. Susan attended Brookville High School and went on to DuBois Business College. She worked...
CLARION, PA
explore venango

St. Joseph’s 83rd Annual 4th of July Celebration Winners Announced

LUCINDA, Pa. – Winners of the Grand Prize drawing held in conjunction with St. Joseph’s 83rd Annual 4th of July Celebration in Lucinda have been announced. Laminate Flooring donated by Kronospan: Angela Anderson, Butler. Fox Sawmill Chainsaw-carved Table: Bob Kozek, Oil City. Golf-N-Stay Pkg at Cross Creek Resort:...
LUCINDA, PA
wtae.com

Kitten found with rubber band around his leg

A Westmoreland County cat rescue is asking for the public’s help. Frankie's Friends Cat Rescue in New Kensington says a kitten, now named Vic, was found by a Brackenridge police officer over the weekend. Rescue staff says he had a rubber band wrapped tightly around his leg which caused poor circulation, pain and infection.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Pecan Meltaways

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Pecan Meltaways – Sponsored by Clarion Federal Credit Union. -In a large bowl, cream butter and confectioners’ sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Beat in vanilla. Combine flour and salt; gradually add to creamed mixture and mix well. Stir in pecans. Refrigerate until chilled.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Cynthia Rose (McElhattan) Dittman

Cynthia Rose (McElhattan) Dittman, age 86, of Clarion, was received into the arms of her Lord on July 11,2022, during a brief stay at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on January 19, 1936 to Helen Kaufman and Arnold A. McElhattan, Sr. After graduating from Clarion High...
CLARION, PA
explore venango

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Grilled Peach, Rice & Arugula Salad

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Grilled Peach, Rice & Arugula Salad – Sponsored by Clarion Federal Credit Union. The grilled peaches are the ultimate “tastes like summer” salad booster!. Ingredients. 3 tablespoons cider vinegar. 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard. 2 tablespoons canola oil. 2 tablespoons maple syrup.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Area Natives Head New Residency Walk-In Clinic at BHS Family Healthcare of Clarion

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Two area women are spearheading a new walk-in primary care clinic–a first-of-its-kind service at BHS Family Healthcare of Clarion. (Photo: Dr. Ashley Kunselman, D.O. (left), and practice manager Michelle Weaver (right). Captured by Jacob Deemer/EYT.) Lucinda native Dr. Ashley Kunselman, D.O., and practice manager...
CLARION, PA
explore venango

Leah L. Gesing

Leah L. Gesing, 67, of Oil City, PA. , passed away on July 9, 2022 at Roswell Hospital in Buffalo, NY after a courageous fight. Born Dec. 7, 1954 in Oil City, PA., she was the daughter of the late Karl P. & Nina Shunk Stoltenburg. Leah was a graduate...
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

David J. Knight

David J. Knight, 58, of Oil City, PA, passed away Monday July 11, 2022 at UPMC-Shadyside in Pittsburgh. Born Aug. 11, 1963 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late John W. & Anita F. Fortin Knight. Dave was a mechanic by trade and had worked for...
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Specialized Heavy Haul Driver

Barber Trucking, based out of Brookville, PA is seeking a full-time experienced Specialized Heavy Haul Driver for their Oversized Division. They are a family-owned company that treats you like family and like a part of the team. Want a position with home time throughout the week and weekends? Apply today!
BROOKVILLE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Hard-to-Read License Plate Event Coming up Monday

An event to help people with illegible and damaged license plates get free replacements is coming up Monday, July 18, according to Rep. Parke Wentling. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jamestown Volunteer Fire Department at 208 Depot St., Jamestown. A borough police officer...
JAMESTOWN, PA
explore venango

Clyde Joseph Oelkrue

Clyde Joseph Oelkrue, 2, of Cooperstown, passed away unexpectedly Friday July 8, 2022. This blond haired, blue eyed, beautiful baby was born July 7, 2020 to Stevie Nicole Goreczny and Dakota Oelkrue. Clyde was always happy, smiling, and laughing. He always tested things out and was curious how things worked.
COOPERSTOWN, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Get Go In Center Township Holds Official Grand Opening Celebration

(Story and photos by Sandy Giordano, Beaver County Radio News) (Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) A festive grand opening for GetGo’s Café and Market in Center Township was held on Friday, July 11, 2022, at 9 AM. The festivities started with a prize wheel and free good samples. The first 100 customers received gift cards, according to Brandon Daniels, GetGo’s manager of public relations. The Pirate Parrot and Get Go’s Lil’ Tot made a special appearance from noon to 1 PM. There was a ribbon cutting ceremony and a $2,500 check was presented to 412 Food Rescue. Food donations were also given to first responders , GetGo also offered a .10 discount off of the price of fuel that was featured throughout the weekend. Daniels said the new site features fresh , grocery items, snacks, and household items, food offerings and convenience., and self -checkout kiosks, the PA Lottery, online and instant tickets.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Steak and Potato Foil Packs

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Steak and Potato Foil Packs – Sponsored by Clarion Federal Credit Union. 2 beef top sirloin steaks (1-1/2 pounds each) -Prepare grill for medium heat or preheat oven to 450°. Cut each steak into 4 pieces, for a total of 8 pieces. In a large bowl, combine steak, potatoes, onion, rosemary, garlic, salt, and pepper.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Barbara T. Shaw

Barbara T. Shaw, 82, of Rocky Grove, passed away on July 7, 2022 at UPMC Hamot, Erie. Born on September 12, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Ellis Clair and Treva (McElheny) Harry. Friends are invited to graveside services at Bethel Cemetery, 2656 PA-417, Franklin, PA on Tuesday,...
FRANKLIN, PA
explore venango

Memorial Service Planned for Charlotte Maxine Foster

Charlotte Maxine Foster, 87, formerly of Franklin passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022 at her home in DuBois surrounded by her family. A Memorial Service for Charlotte will be held at Atlantic Avenue United Brethren Church, 160 Atlantic Avenue, Franklin, PA 16323 on July 17, 2022 at 2:00 pm.
FRANKLIN, PA
explore venango

Engagement Announcement: Samantha Fulmer and Samuel Stevens

Franklin residents Samantha Fulmer and Samuel Stevens are announcing their engagement. Samantha is the daughter of David and Melissa Fulmer, of Franklin. She works for Liberty Electronics. Samuel is the son of Samuel and Wanda Stevens, of Franklin. He works for Bear’s Furniture. They are graduates of Franklin High...
FRANKLIN, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Photo of the Day

On Friday, Double Diamond Deer Ranch welcomed two new members to their deer family: bucks Rudolph (piebald) and copper (brown). Photo courtesy Double Diamond Deer Ranch. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explore venango

SPONSORED: A-C Valley Art Department, Community Members, and UFP Parker Come Together

PARKER, Pa. (EYT) – Over the last several weeks, a transformation has happened to UFP Parker, LLC, and downtown Parker. Thanks to the dedication of local students, staff, and community members, a blank 300-foot wall now sports a mural depicting three scenes of the river valley. This project was headed by Rachel Forsythe (A-C Valley Art Teacher), and the A-C Valley Art Department. Community members Darrelyn Freeman (Art Teacher at Franklin Area High School) and Abigail Terwilliger also spent part of their summer bringing this project to life.
PARKER, PA

