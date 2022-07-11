Paducah Police seeking man in stolen vehicle case

A ten-day drug investigation by the McCracken County Sheriff's Office led to six arrests. McCracken County Deputies said they made the first of six arrests on July 1 at a residence on Jason Drive in the Kevil area of McCracken County. Deputies said they were assisted in the search by the Ballard County Sheriff's Office, where they located and seized methamphetamine and Xanax. As a result, 33-year-old Sarah Weaver was arrested for trafficking in meth and a warrant was issued for 48-year-old Billy Arnold.

