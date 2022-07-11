Paducah Police seeking man in stolen vehicle case

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KBSI) – Metropolis police officers had an interesting week judging by the arrest summary for July 3-9. July 3, 2022. While on patrol, a Metropolis police officer ran a license check on a vehicle parked at the Motel 6. The plate came back to a black Ford Focus that was reported stolen out of Louisville, Ky. Officers located the driver of the vehicle. Nicholas W. Beavers, 38, of Mammoth Cave, Ky. was arrested and faces a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle. He was taken to the Massac County Detention Center.
