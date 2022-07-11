ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

Paducah Police seeking man in stolen vehicle case

By Clayton Hester
KFVS12
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police in Paducah need your help locating a man wanted...

www.kfvs12.com

Comments / 0

Related
westkentuckystar.com

Calloway Sheriff seeks information on equipment theft

The Calloway County Sheriff's Office is seeking information about the theft of county equipment. The county road department alerted the sheriff's office about a stolen grader on Tuesday that was taken from the Higgins Drive area in Coldwater. With the help of the grader's GPS deputies found it in a...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Paducah, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Paducah, KY
KFVS12

Shooting investigation underway in Williamson County

COLP, Ill. (KFVS) - A shooting investigation is underway in Williamson County. Deputies were called to an emergency at a home on the 200 block of South Lincoln Street at 2:12 p.m. on Sunday, July 10. According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found a 24-year-old man with a...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Eddyville man charged with cultivating, trafficking marijuana

The search of a home in Eddyville over the weekend led to a man's arrest after deputies said nearly 100 marijuana plants were found. Lyon County deputies searched a home on Green Road as part of a drug investigation. Deputies said the search uncovered 80 marijuana plants and other items.
EDDYVILLE, KY
thunderboltradio.com

South Fulton Man Charged With Being in Union City Wal-Mart Store

A South Fulton man, barred from all Wal-Mart stores, was charged after being seen in the Union City location. Police reports said officers were notified that 58 year old Edward Mitchell Quinn, was observed in the self check out area by store personnel. Reports said Quinn was trespassed from Wal-Mart...
UNION CITY, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Tennessee women arrested after disturbance at Eddyville convenience store

Two Tennessee women were arrested on drug possession charges after a disturbance at a convenience store in Eddyville on Saturday. Lyon County deputies said the driver of a vehicle, 42-year old Karen Winberry of Cedar Grove, and passenger, 31-year old Kayla Walsh, also of Cedar Grove, were charged with third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and prescription not in a proper container. Winberry was also charged with DUI.
EDDYVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
kbsi23.com

Paducah man found under bridge faces drug charges

FARLEY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah man faces drug charges after he was found under a bridge. A deputy with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling the Farley community on July 8 around 4 p.m. when he saw a suspicious person underneath the John L. Puryear bridge near Kentucky Street, according to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office.
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

Sale of wild racoon, other crimes in Metropolis

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KBSI) – Metropolis police officers had an interesting week judging by the arrest summary for July 3-9. July 3, 2022. While on patrol, a Metropolis police officer ran a license check on a vehicle parked at the Motel 6. The plate came back to a black Ford Focus that was reported stolen out of Louisville, Ky. Officers located the driver of the vehicle. Nicholas W. Beavers, 38, of Mammoth Cave, Ky. was arrested and faces a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle. He was taken to the Massac County Detention Center.
METROPOLIS, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Golconda woman arrested for alleged illegal animal sale

A Golconda woman was arrested in Metropolis on a warrant accusing her of an illegal animal sale. The woman, 23-year-old Mackenzie L. Reed of Golconda, was served the warrant last week at Massac Memorial Hospital. The warrant accused Reed of the illegal sale of a wild raccoon. She was taken...
GOLCONDA, IL
KFVS12

Top prosecutor in Williamson County steps down

Rising temperatures have led to higher utility costs across the Heartland. An update on the dredging project at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau. Armed and Dangerous suspect sought in Caruthersville deadly shooting. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Armed and Dangerous suspect sought in Caruthersville deadly shooting. Lee Hunter Elementary grand...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
westkentuckystar.com

McCracken drug investigation nets six arrests

A ten-day drug investigation by the McCracken County Sheriff's Office led to six arrests. McCracken County Deputies said they made the first of six arrests on July 1 at a residence on Jason Drive in the Kevil area of McCracken County. Deputies said they were assisted in the search by the Ballard County Sheriff's Office, where they located and seized methamphetamine and Xanax. As a result, 33-year-old Sarah Weaver was arrested for trafficking in meth and a warrant was issued for 48-year-old Billy Arnold.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Alleged passed out driver blocks Massac rest area exit

A driver, allegedly passed out behind the wheel, blocked vehicles from exiting the rest area off I-24 in Massac County, last week. Metropolis Police were called to the rest area and reportedly found a vehicle in the middle of the road. Officers observed the driver, 34-year-old Donald E. McMannis of Asheville, North Carolina, unconscious behind the wheel, with the vehicle in gear and his foot on the brake.
MASSAC COUNTY, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Deputies searching for Calloway teen last seen on Friday

Authorities have requested the public's help with finding a missing Calloway County teen. James Chrisman was last seen in the New Concord community on July 8. He's described as white, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs approximately 165 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes. The sheriff's office said he...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Man’s life saved from hot home thanks to neighbors, officer

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Members of one community are thankful that a man is alive after being saved by police and neighbors who helped him. It happened in Sikeston in a quiet neighborhood. Neighbors realized something was amiss with an elderly man who was residing in a home on Luther Street.
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Crews respond to small house fire in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews were called to a house fire on the 1100 block of South Pacific Street in Cape Girardeau on Monday night, July 11. Firefighters arrived to the scene shortly before 8 p.m. and saw light smoke was coming from the second floor windows. According to...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
14news.com

Kentucky Bike Rally starts Thursday

STURGIS, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Transportation officials are reminding drivers to be alert for thousands of motorcycles and other vehicles making their way to the 2022 Sturgis Kentucky Bike Rally. They say the rally creates heavy traffic along U.S. 60 in the Sturgis, KY, area, and along other routes leading...
STURGIS, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy