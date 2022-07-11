Tormenta FC women’s team clinches playoff berth

Fishman & Associates recently worked with the staff at Berkeley Hall Country Club in Bluffton, South Carolina to design a new kitchen to support their 35,000 square-foot Jeffersonian style Clubhouse. Bob Daly, the president and owner of Fishman & Associates, made the announcement today. Berkeley Hall is one of the most popular golf communities in the Coastal Carolina region with two world-class Tom Fazio golf courses. Located in the heart of South Carolina’s Lowcountry, Berkeley Hall is the lowest density private course in the Southeast U.S. with an average of 5.3 homesites per hole. Fishman & Associates was established in 1986 to provide food service design support to diverse clients nationwide. The business sectors they support include top restaurants, assisted living and retirement centers, private clubs, resorts, clubhouses, hospitals, other healthcare facilities, hotels, schools, churches, and more. The Fishman team has supported more than 360 senior living projects in 25 states. Its expertise includes kitchen design, bar and dining room layout, equipment specification, cost budgeting, refrigeration, and fabrication for new and remodeled food service facilities.

