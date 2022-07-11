ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Tormenta FC women’s team clinches playoff berth

By Corey Howard
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 2 days ago

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Tormenta FC’s women’s team clinches a spot in the playoffs in their inaugural season. Tormenta won in dominating fashion Sunday evening as they played with heavy hearts. The team learned about the passing of their USL 2 teammates (men’s league) David Carter Payne. Tormenta FC’s owner, Darin Van Tassell, said they […]

WSAV News 3

Tormenta W to play FC Miami City in playoffs on Wednesday

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – In its first season of existence, the Tormenta FC women’s team is going to the playoffs. Tormenta FC will go on the road Wednesday to play FC Miami City at 6 p.m. in the quarterfinal round If Tormenta wins that matchup, they would play the winner of the Greenville Liberty vs. […]
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Tormenta FC 2 defender David Carter Payne dies in car accident

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – David Carter Payne, a defender on Tormenta FC’s USL 2 team, has passed away after being involved in a driver-pedestrian car accident. “Payne was a tremendous athlete, teammate and friend, and he will be sorely missed by everyone involved at the club,” said a statement released by the team late Saturday […]
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Daytime robbery leaves 2 shot, injured Tuesday

SAVANNAH, GA. (WSAV) — Police say two men were injured in a daytime shooting on Tuesday. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), a man was robbed on Ogeechee Road and later shot — along with another — near Bull and 52nd Streets. Both incidents happened around 1:30 p.m. and stemmed from a robbery. Suspects […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Reba McEntire coming to Enmarket Arena this fall

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Queen of Country is coming to Savannah this fall. Country music legend Reba McEntire announced a new leg of her arena tour, Reba: Live in Concert, with special guest Terri Clark. The 17-date tour kicks off Oct. 13 in Lafayette, Lousiana, and comes to...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD, local organizations to host Back to School Bash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is partnering with the Savannah Impact Program and the Department of Juvenile Justice to co-host a Back to School Bash at Daffin Park this Friday. The event kicks off at 11 a.m. and will end at 4 p.m. Organizers say...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

