Cannon Falls, MN

Mayo VFW ties with Cannon Falls but clinches hosting bid for playoffs

KAAL-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(ABC 6 News) -- It's not often that baseball ends in a tie, but for the Mayo Spartans' VFW team it wasn't necessarily a bad thing. Sunday evening they faced off against Cannon Falls Post 4452 and...

www.kaaltv.com

KAAL-TV

Central Springs blanks Osage to advance to state tournament

(ABC 6 News) --- The Central Springs Panthers understood how hard it is to beat a team three times. With momentum riding high for Osage athletics after the baseball team scored a significant victory on the road, the softball team looked to do the same. It was not meant to...
OSAGE, IA
KAAL-TV

Honkers blow 7-1 lead, but get walk-off victory in 10th

(ABC 6 News) -- It was another game for the Honkers where they snatched victory from the jaws of defeat. After leading 7-1 in the fourth inning, the Loggers rallied back and tied it in the top of the eighth on a pair of sac flys. Honkers had opportunities to...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Osage Green Devils one win away the state tournament

(ABC 6 News) -- This summer much of the talk has been about Newman Catholic when it comes to baseball in North Iowa. The Knights are a top-ranked team who have been flat-out dominant, but a dark horse team to win it all is the team right behind them in the Top of Iowa East standings - the Osage Green Devils.
OSAGE, IA
KAAL-TV

Statue's bat, banners stolen from Rochester Youth Baseball Complex

(ABC 6 News) - Over $1,300 worth of property was stolen from a youth sports complex, including a part of a memorial. At the front of the Rochester Youth Baseball Complex, there are two statues of two boys playing baseball. One of the statues was previously holding a iron bat, which has now been stolen.
ROCHESTER, MN
Cannon Falls, MN
KEYC

Minnesota’s first Slim Chicken’s restaurant opens in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Residents wanting a taste of fresh chicken have a new restaurant to try out. Today is the grand opening of Minnesota’s first ever Slim Chicken’s restaurant located in Mankato. The restaurant will be taking over the spot on Madison Avenue that most-recently housed Grizzly’s...
MANKATO, MN
KFIL Radio

You’ve Been Watering Your Lawn Wrong Here in Minnesota

While much of Minnesota suffered through that massive drought last summer, things are better this year. But you're still probably watering your lawn wrong!. I don't know about your lawn, but the lawn in our backyard here in Rochester was pretty severely burned by last summer's drought. We had massive sections of our lawn (the portions that are directly in the afternoon sun) simply turn brown and die last year, and they didn't come back this spring.
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

First Indigenous woman crowned Miss Minnesota

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Miss Minnesota’s new reigning champion is making history. 24-year-old Rachel Evangelisto is the first-ever indigenous Miss Minnesota. She’s an active member of the Standing Rock Nation and a proud Lakota woman. Before the crowning moment on June 17, she held the local title...
WINONA, MN
MIX 94.9

‘Herpes’ Is To Blame For A Large Fish Kill On This Minnesota Lake

It appears that a strain of herpes is to blame for a large fish kill on a Minnesota lake recently. According to the local watershed and pathology tests conducted by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Koi Herpes Virus was the culprit that caused the death of between "1,000 - 2,000 common carp and a handful of catfish, largemouth bass, and black bullhead observed dead."
ALBERT LEA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Jack Jablonski shares video of himself eating lunch on his own

MINNEAPOLIS -- Jack Jablonski is finally able to eat lunch on his own.He posted video of the milestone on his Twitter account.He says hard work is paying off, and that he couldn't control his hands like this six months ago.He credits this milestone to the upper-limb stimulation trial for which his foundation is raising money.Jablonski was paralyzed when he was in high school after taking a hit in a hockey game.  
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

Minnesota’s 2020 Teacher of the Year leaves the classroom

This story comes to you through a partnership with https://sahanjournal.com/, a nonprofit newsroom dedicated to covering Minnesota's immigrants and communities of color. A few days before the end of the school year, Qorsho Hassan gathered her second graders for their daily morning meeting at Echo Park Elementary School, in Burnsville. She had some hard news to share, she told them, but it was happy news too.
MINNESOTA STATE
viatravelers.com

13 Best Minnesota Distilleries to Visit

Minnesota is packed with fun things to do. Between the shores of Lake Superior, the 10,000 smaller lakes dotting the state, the famous Twin Cities, the Mall of America, the epic winters, and the dozens of other attractions, you won’t find yourself out of ideas in the North Star State.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

International Business Icon From Minnesota Passes Away

Kathleen G. Putrah, CEO of KGPCo in Faribault, Mn. passed away Friday at the age of 80 at her home surrounded by family. Putrah owned and operated a successful international company long before many women were given the opportunity to be in such leadership positions. Heidi Nelson, Executive Director of...
FARIBAULT, MN
KAAL-TV

Local organizations will benefit from Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Small Grants

(ABC6 News) - The Minnesota Historical Society (MNHS) announced recipients of Minnesota Historical and Cultural Grants. In all, 33 grants will be spread across 23 counties, totaling $281,675. The quarterly issued grants will help organizations such as nonprofits, educational, government units and federally recognized tribes that preserve and share the history of Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: Strong winds and tornadoes possible Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS -- After Saturday brought gorgeous weather, Sunday will be a Next Weather alert day because of the threat of strong winds and possible tornadoes.While the humidity stayed low through most of Saturday, the dew points rose in the evening, bringing a chance of isolated downpours.On Sunday around 10 a.m., there's a chance for thundershowers especially in central Minnesota. Then starting around 3 p.m., there's a threat for tornadoes, wind damage, and hail the size of tennis balls. There will also be a slight chance for localized flooding. The tornado threat is the highest in areas north and west of the Twin Cities, but the severe weather threat covers all of Minnesota.After that, the early workweek will see temperatures in the mid-80s before a stretch of days in the 90s. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

