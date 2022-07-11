ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Tiger Darrell Henderson holds first youth football camp in Batesville

BATESVILLE, Miss. (WREG) — Former Tigers running back Darrell Henderson Jr. was back in his hometown of Batesville holding his first ever youth football camp.

Henderson, who’s coming off a Super Bowl championship win with the Los Angeles Rams, wanted to help change the lives on young athletes of all ages in his community.

“I think it means more to the community than I do myself,” Henderson said. “And that’s just give the youth something to look up to and get me something to look forward to every year. Like this ain’t going to be the last time. It’s going to be continuous thing.”

Henderson brought other former players to help participate in the camp, one he plans to hold for years to come.

“The kids get to grow from each other, also from me and my coaches. So everybody out here had a big impact on this school. So I tried my best to get like old play or former players that have been successful to get them in front from this new generation to show them that they can do anything that they put their mind to.”

Henderson finished the 2021 regular season with a career-high 688 yards and five rushing touchdowns and 29 catches for 176 yards and three touchdowns. In the Super Bowl, Henderson had 4 carries for 7 yards and caught 3 receptions for 43 yards in the 23-20 win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

