DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Fireworks on July 4th scared Blue, an Emu at Willow Meadows Farm near Dell Rapids, and she escaped. Her owners have since been working with Animal Control, Game Fish & Parks, and the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department to return her safely home. Initially, they opted to say nothing to their followers in an effort to protect Blue. The emu is scared of people, and with her strength they don’t want anyone spooking her.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 4 DAYS AGO