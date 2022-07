An iconic grove of giant sequoia trees seems to have escaped the worst-case scenario as wildfire blazes through Yosemite National Park.A park official said this week that the fire was started by humans although the official cause has yet to be determined.The Washburn Fire had scorched over 3,700 acres by Wednesday morning since it erupted on 7 July. Firefighters are continuing to battle the fire with the perimeter around 17 per contained. Evacuation orders are still in place for the small community of Wawona, near the blaze. Most of the popular California park — including the iconic Yosemite Valley...

