ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

New scholarship program gives Missouri students more school choice

By Emily Holwick
KMBC.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new scholarship program is giving Missouri students more choice in their education. The MOScholars program provides scholarships to help students attend private schools. KMBC 9 found out who will benefit and the major incentive being offered to bring in donations. In the summer months, you won't find students...

www.kmbc.com

Comments / 2

Related
KMBC.com

Unaffiliated voter registration up in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas is gaining in unaffiliated registered voters while the two major political parties are taking a hit. According to numbers from the Kansas secretary of state, since the beginning of 2021, unaffiliated voter registrations have risen by nearly 24,000, an increase of 4.4%. During that...
KANSAS STATE
tncontentexchange.com

Missouri state legislator sends out comedy-gold campaign letter

If politics still holds a place for honesty, then Tony Lovasco has earned his spot with a fundraising letter, of all things. Lovasco, a Republican state representative from O’Fallon, Missouri, recently mailed a missive to potential voters in his district (the 64th), which covers mainly St. Charles County. First...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
FOX2Now

Counties with the most college graduates in Missouri

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.
MISSOURI STATE
939theeagle.com

Wiemann: property tax relief should be included in Missouri special session call

The Missouri House’s number two Republican says a shortage of new vehicles has led to a more than 20 percent increase in assessments for used vehicles. House Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann (R-O’Fallon) is urging GOP Governor Parson to include property tax relief in his special session call. Wiemann says state lawmakers passed a county assessor’s bill a decade ago, and could have never expected this.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Fitzpatrick
myleaderpaper.com

Most common jobs 150 years ago in Missouri

Compiled a list of the most common jobs in Missouri 150 years ago using data transcribed from the 1870 U.S. Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Catholic Education#School Choice#Scholarships#Catholic School#St Peter#State#The Bright Futures Fund
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: St. Luke's Hospital gets third CEO in two years; KC architecture firm transitions to employee-owned

The developer of the Grain Belt Express is significantly increasing the amount of power the wind transmission line will deliver to Missouri. The line will now have 5,000-megawatt capacity, up from an earlier proposal of 4,000 megawatts. Under the new plan, half of that power will be diverted to Missouri, a significant increase compared to the roughly 10% proposed initially. The transmission line has been opposed for years by some Missouri landowners, but it made a breakthrough in this year's legislative session. In news out of Kansas City, 139 residents have taken advantage of the first month of new legal services that provide aid for residents facing eviction. Tenants are now able to secure legal representation through a right-to-counsel ordinance the city passed to combat disparities between landlords and renters in eviction court. One national advocacy group estimates that 90% of landlords have an attorney during eviction proceedings, compared to just 1% of tenants. Plus, gas prices across Missouri have cooled off over the last few weeks. The average price of a gallon Monday was down nearly 30 cents from a month ago. Experts predict a fifth consecutive week of falling gas prices next week, but they warn that looming hurricane season could lead to price increases soon.
MISSOURI STATE
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Missouri seeks agents for Department of Conservation

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is currently recruiting and accepting online applications to fill an academy class of conservation agent trainees. According to the MDC, they seek individuals to fairly enforce the Wildlife Code of Missouri and to promote voluntary compliance; all while serving...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
kwos.com

Health officials watch Mid-Mo Covid cases

Covid cases are back on the increase in Mid – Missouri. Cole County Health’s Chezney Schulte …. Numbers on the Cole County Health website show, that in the week leading up to last week, the county had 133 – Covid positives and 83 – breakthrough cases. Boone County reported 395 – new cases of COVID-19.
COLE COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Missouri

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

QUESTION OF THE DAY: Can an independent candidate win Missouri’s open Senate seat?

A Republican lawyer who worked for the Jan. 6 committee is trying to get on the November ballot in Missouri's U.S. Senate race. John Wood is being backed by deep-pocketed donors and at least one major establishment Republican, former senator John Danforth, who hopes he can serve as an alternative to Republican candidates in the race, including former Gov. Eric Greitens.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy