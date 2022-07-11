ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Equivalent to 1,800 tonnes of TNT: what we now know about the meteor that lit up the daytime sky above New Zealand

By Michele Bannister, Lecturer in Astronomy, School of Physical and Chemical Sciences Te Kura Matū, University of Canterbury, James Scott, Associate Professor in Geology, University of Otago
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WEp2E_0gbBDsOU00
This image shows meteors that skimmed the atmosphere during just one night in March this year. Author provided

Meteorites hit New Zealand three or four times a year, but the fireball that shot across the sky above Cook Strait last week was unusual.

It had the explosive power of 1,800 tonnes of TNT and was captured from space by US satellites. It set off a sonic boom heard throughout the southern parts of the North Island.

Witnesses described a “giant bright orange fireball” and a flash that left a “trail of smoke that hung around for a few minutes”.

The fireball was most likely caused by a small meteor, up to a few metres in diameter, traversing Earth’s atmosphere. It was one of only five impacts of greater than a thousand tonnes of energy globally in the past year. Most meteors are tiny, creating “shooting stars” that only briefly skim the atmosphere.

The fragmentation of the meteor produced a shock wave strong enough to be picked up by GeoNet , a network of earthquake seismometers, with a flash bright enough to be recorded by a global lightning-tracking satellite. The Metservice’s Wellington radar picked up the leftover smoke trail south of the tip of the North Island.

But what is the chance of finding any of the its fragments, or meteorites, that dropped to Earth?

As part of Fireballs Aotearoa , a recently established collaboration between the universities of Otago and Canterbury and the astronomy community to track down freshly fallen meteorites, we are deploying specialised night-sky meteor cameras across New Zealand.

Fireballs Aotearoa’s meteor cameras only operate at night, but the compiled witness reports reveal the July 7 fireball travelled from northwest to southeast and most likely fragmented over the ocean. Unfortunately, any meteorites are therefore probably inaccessible.

Meteorites on Earth

Earth mainly gets meteorites from the asteroid belt, the Moon and Mars. They range from those only visible with a microscope to gigantic ones, such as the roughly 10km-wide meteorite that triggered the extinction of dinosaurs 65 million years ago.

Meteorites are scientific goldmines. Some contain material from before the Sun formed. Others tell us about the history of the young Sun’s planet-forming disk, when dust circulating around it began to clump into larger rocks and, eventually, planets.

Read more: As the Perseverance rover lands on Mars, there's a lot we already know about the red planet from meteorites found on Earth

Lunar meteorites show the Moon originated from the collision of a small planet with Earth. Martian meteorites tell us about the surface and interior of our closest planet. We don’t even need to send a spaceship.

If a meteor is recorded by several night-sky cameras, then its trajectory can be calculated and any resulting meteorites potentially located. The trajectory also tells us the meteor’s pre-impact orbit, allowing us to estimate where in the Solar System it originated.

How to help find a meteorite

New Zealand has nine known meteorites. Although the fireball wasn’t seen, the most recent was the Auckland meteorite that crashed through an Ellerslie roof in 2003. Our analysis shows this rock belongs to the ordinary chondrite group and therefore was part of a small asteroid only slightly younger than the Sun.

Last year, the British citizen-led fireball network UKFall captured footage of an enormous fireball over southern England. The debris was located on a driveway in Winchcombe, Gloucestershire – where the owner initially assumed someone had emptied their barbecue.

Now on display in the Natural History Museum in London, the Winchcombe meteorite turned out to be a type incredibly rare on Earth .

It is similar to the 5g of material returned in 2020 from asteroid Ryugu by the Hayabusa 2 spacecraft , except the meteorite gave scientists a hundred times as much to work with.

Read more: What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar System's building blocks

Although the Wellington fireball on July 7 probably didn’t drop a meteorite on land, the next one might. And you can join the meteorite hunt by reporting any sightings to Fireballs Aotearoa .

We would like to acknowledge Jim Rowe and Jeremy Taylor, our colleagues at Fireballs Aotearoa, for help with compiling this article.

James Scott receives funding from the MBIE Participatory Science Platform to build and deploy nightsky cameras across Otago.

Michele Bannister receives funding from the Royal Society of New Zealand Te Apārangi to explore small worlds throughout the Solar System.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 10

Related
ZDNet

On July 12, we'll see the universe like never before

On July 12, the world will have a new perspective of the universe, when the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) mission releases its first set of full-color images as well as spectroscopic data. One of the photos to be released is the deepest image of our universe that has ever been taken, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told reporters on Wednesday.
ASTRONOMY
Andrei Tapalaga

Seven Planets Will Align Tomorrow for the First Time in 18 Years

The conjunction of the seven planets is before sunrise between June 24 and 27Manvendra Singh/Pixabay. On June 24 at dawn, seven planets from our solar system will align for the first time in 18 years. Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, and Uranus will align in the early hours of Friday. The magical event has been named June 24 conjunction.
Daily Mail

REVEALED: NASA's full picture set from James Webb Telescope will show detailed views of stellar nurseries with stars larger than the sun and a galaxy group 290 million light-years away

NASA revealed the James Webb Telescope will target multiple spectacular cosmic objects - including far-flung stellar nurseries, a giant planet outside of our solar system and a galaxy group that's 290-million light-years away - ahead of the release of its first images. The space agency lists five main targets for...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Tnt#Asteroid#Meteorites#Metservice#Fireballs Aotearoa
BGR.com

A mysterious rocket just slammed into the moon and no one knows who launched it

Space junk is a massive problem for NASA and other space agencies. Back in March, we reported on three tons of space junk hurtling towards the Moon. The junk was set to hit the side of the Moon facing away from our planet. Since those initial reports, more believe the junk was in fact a rocket that hit the Moon. The most intriguing part, though, is nobody wants to take the blame.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Nasa says it was ‘completely wrong’ in its predictions about asteroid Bennu

Scientists have discovered that the asteroid Bennu has a surface like “stepping into a pit of plastic balls”.Nasa examined the sample of the asteroid gathered when OSIRIS-REx visited the space rock in October 2020, finding that Bennu’s exterior is made up of particles loosely packed and lightly bound to each other.“If Bennu was completely packed, that would imply nearly solid rock, but we found a lot of void space in the surface,” said Kevin Walsh, a member of the OSIRIS-REx science team from Southwest Research Institute.“Our expectations about the asteroid’s surface were completely wrong” added Dante Lauretta, principal investigator of OSIRIS-REx.Scientists were...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Mars
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Planets
PC Gamer

Lab denies opening portals into parallel universes despite everyone thinking so

A lab in Tennesee that does research in neutron, nuclear and clean energy had to debunk the myth that they were somehow attempting to open portals to other dimensions. Though if I ever learned anything from popular science fiction, if a research lab says they aren't opening portals to parallel universes, my instinct tells me that they are totally opening portals to other dimensions. So you can imagine why folks would be skeptical.
SCIENCE
US News and World Report

NASA to Showcase Webb Space Telescope's First Full-Color Images

(Reuters) -Drawing back the curtain to a photo gallery unlike any other, NASA will soon present the first full-color images from its James Webb Space Telescope, a revolutionary apparatus designed to peer through the cosmos to the dawn of the universe. The highly anticipated unveiling this week of pictures and...
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Earthquakes and Its Seismic Waves Reveal the Earth's Outer Core Has Started to Change

Earth's outer core has been found to be in a state of change after a new study an anomaly from seismic waves from the two distinct yet related earthquakes in 1998 and 2018, according to a new study. The seismic energy allowed scientists to postulate that there is a gradual change in the magnetic field strength and direction, which likely affected flows in the outer core.
ENVIRONMENT
ohmymag.co.uk

NASA’s Mars rover has found ‘something unexpected’

The latest rover to roam around the Red Planet is Perseverance. It has been on Mars since February 18, 2021, and has collected plenty of data already. NASA posted a tweet with Perseverance’s latest find, the best part is they wrote it as if it was the rover tweeting.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Universe Today

There Could Be Four Hostile Civilizations in the Milky Way

In 1977, the Big Ear Radio Telescope at Ohio State University picked up a strong narrowband signal from space. The signal was a continuous radio wave that was very strong in intensity and frequency and had many expected characteristics of an extraterrestrial transmission. This event would come to be known as the Wow! Signal, and it remains the strongest candidate for a message sent by an extraterrestrial civilization. Unfortunately, all attempts to pinpoint the source of the signal (or detect it again) have failed.
ASTRONOMY
GreenMatters

Here’s How the 2022 Solar Flare Will Affect Life on Planet Earth

Because global warming is such a prevalent problem in today's society, many have developed a (completely valid) fear of the sun's wrath. It's the root cause of relentless heat waves, wildfires, coral bleaching, and more — which is precisely why the prospect of a 2022 solar flare, as well as a rapidly growing sunspot, sounds incredibly daunting.
ASTRONOMY
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy