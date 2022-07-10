ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

In Depth: Travel Woes

By Marla Tellez
foxla.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES - Segment One: Marla Tellez guest hosts for Hal. She is joined by Scott Keyes of Scott’s Cheap flights to talk about how to cope with the recent rash of flight cancellations and delays. Keys says that to give some perspective, most of the flights AREN’T being cancelled and...

www.foxla.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst U.S. Airport for Summer Travel

Air travel is now harder than it’s been in years. Airlines are short staffed. This includes pilots who retired during the pandemic, and onboard crews who do not believe they are paid enough. The same goes for baggage handlers and other ground crew. It’s no wonder that on-time arrivals and departures are affected – more […]
NEWARK, NJ
travelnoire.com

Could Double-Decker Airplane Seats Be The Next Big Thing In Travel?

The future of air travel is changing and with it comes advancements for travelers. Who says flying economy has to be uncomfortable? Airplane seat designer Alejandro Núñez Vicente wants to change the industry with his Chaise Longue Airplane Seat concept aka double-decker airplane seats. Núñez Vicente started as...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFAR

Why Europe Air Travel Is Such a Mess Right Now

Travelers wait to check in and board flights at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport. The airport lines are long, and lost luggage is piling up. It’s going to be a chaotic summer for travelers in Europe. Liz Morgan arrived at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport four-and-a-half hours before her flight to Athens, finding...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marla Tellez
Time Out Global

Wanted: travellers for a fabulous European rail adventure

Are you a sucker for train travel and fascinating historical homes? Well, boy, have we got the dream trip for you. Accommodation behemoth Airbnb and veteran train ticketer Interrail are hooking up to offer the chance for six very, very lucky people to win a bespoke cross-Europe train journey, with overnight stays at some of the continent’s most glamorous rentals.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
travelawaits.com

Air Canada Bans Pets From Traveling In Cargo, Blames Flight Delays

Air Canada, Canada’s largest airline, just made an announcement that will have a significant impact on air travelers with large pets this summer. “Until September 12, animals will no longer be able to travel in the hold of the aircraft,” Air Canada wrote on Twitter. “You’re welcome to...
WORLD
tripsavvy.com

You Can No Longer Travel With an Expired US Passport

As of July 1, 2022, the State Department has overturned a pandemic-era rule that temporarily allowed U.S. travelers to return home from overseas with an expired passport. "If your passport has expired, please contact your nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate to apply for a U.S. passport," the State Department wrote on its website.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Travel
Axios Twin Cities

Delta Air Lines warns of rocky July 4 travel weekend

Delta Air Lines has issued a systemwide waiver for travelers to rebook at no charge July 1-4, a sign that there is likely to be mass cancellations this holiday weekend. Last weekend, Delta, the dominant carrier at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, canceled more than 600 flights and delayed more than 2,000.How it works: Travelers can rebook on delta.com for anytime between now and July 8 without paying a fee or fare difference. State of play: The core issue, writes Thrifty Traveler's Kyle Potter, is that Delta is experiencing a pilot shortage. Delta pilots wrote an open letter last month raising alarm about working excess overtime hours to keep the airline running.What's ahead: The Delta pilots will be picketing at MSP Airport Thursday as part of a nationwide effort by their union to get a better contract from the airline, writes Axios Atlanta's Emma Hurt. Of note: Because the pilots — members of the Delta unit of the Air Line Pilots Association — are picketing on their days off, service will not be affected.
TRAVEL
CNBC

How 'revenge travel' is causing packed airports, surging airfares and crowded beaches

Inflation is hitting many parts of everyday life for Americans. Fuel prices are soaring and airlines are pushing skyrocketing jet fuel costs to consumers. That hasn't dampened the desire for travel from Americans who suffered through two years of COVID lockdowns. This pent up demand has been called 'revenge travel'. With inflation tugging at consumers' pockets and rising ticket prices, how long could the 'revenge travel' trend last?
BUSINESS
Footwear News

These Stores Are Now Charging Customers for Returning Clothes, Shoes & More

An increasing number of retailers are eliminating the once-common free online return as they seek to recoup losses from mounting logistical costs. According to an April survey by shipping and mailing company Pitney Bowes, online returns cost retailers an average 21% of order value, with several brands reporting ratios considerably higher. The financial burden is compounded by the fact that e-commerce return rates are at historic highs — an average of 20.8% in 2021 versus 18.1% in 2020, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF).
RETAIL
CBS News

Travel difficulties continue in Europe

Due to staff shortages and an increase in travelers, airlines are struggling to navigate a summer surge in travel. CBS News correspondent Ramy Inocencio is in London, where Heathrow Airport has limited its passengers to 100,000 per day.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy