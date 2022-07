By 2030, talk about cellular networks will mostly be about 6G. Whether it is quantum computing, THz communication or pervasive AI, 6G will be redefining wireless communications with peak data rates exceeding 1 Tbps (Tera bits per second) and extreme low-latencies <1–10 μs.[1] Use cases which were unfathomable just a year ago, when LTE transitioned to 5G, will become common applications on 6G, fueling new human experiences that can be created, transported and delivered instantaneously in every corner of the world.

