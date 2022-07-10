ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Stars emerge and stocks soar as Atlanta takes center stage

By Travis Branham
247Sports
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA, GA -- It's been a very busy five days in Atlanta with four events taking place all across the city for the first July live period. Under Armour Association, the Elite 32, Best of the South and the NBA Academy games took over with hundreds of teams and coaches converging...

