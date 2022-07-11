ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Etisalat Positions its eWallet as Financial Super App to Transform the Fintech Space

By Ray Sharma
thefastmode.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleE& (formerly Etisalat Group) recently announced that eWallet is undergoing a major transformation into a new fintech company called e& money. As the fintech arm of e& life (one of the specialist business pillars of e&), e& money aims to revolutionise the customer experience through its innovative financial super app marketplace....

www.thefastmode.com

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

French B2B Payments Platform Hero Raises $12.4M

Seven months after its launch, French FinTech Hero has raised €12.4 million ($12.49 million) to scale its B2B payments solution. According to a Wednesday (July 13) report by FinTech Magazine, Hero’s payment solution is geared toward small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which the company argues are underserved by traditional banks.
SMALL BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Wave, a Stripe-backed African fintech valued at $1.7 billion, cut 15% of its staff in June

“Like many tech companies, Wave is adjusting rapidly to the jarring changes in capital markets in recent months and like the best of them (and importantly, as a financial institution), it has had to make very hard calls in order to ensure that it can continue to serve customers in existing markets now and long into the future,” Chervin, who is also an angel investor, wrote. “This vital shift in strategic priorities means that I and many others are leaving Wave far earlier than anyone had hoped.”
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Personetics provide personalized insights to regional bank customers partners with Japan’s leading innovator in digital banking, iBank

FUKUOKA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022-- Personetics, the leading global provider of financial data-driven personalization and customer engagement solutions for financial institutions, today announced a new partnership with iBank Marketing Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Fukuoka Financial Group and widely recognized as Neobank in Japan. By adding Personetics’ capabilities to its offerings for regional banks, iBank with the support of TIS, a leading systems integrator in Japan, intends to help more of Japan’s regional banks move to the digital space and bring a digitalized banking experience to more Japanese bank customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005097/en/ iBank is one of Japan’s most innovative Neobank, with a mission to enhance customers’ daily lives with digital banking services. As a subsidiary of Fukuoka Financial Group (FFG), one of Japan’s largest regional banks, iBank will work with Personetics in a B2B2C (Business-to-Business-to-Consumer) business model to partner with other regional banks in Japan. By partnering with Personetics and TIS, iBank intends to help its Japan regional bank partners offer advanced hyper-personalization capabilities, but without requiring individual deployments from the other banks.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Services#Economy#Smart Phone#Etisalat Positions#Ewallet#Financial Super App#E Lrb#Etisalat Group#E Money#E Life Lrb#E Rrb#The Central Bank#Fintech Industry
pymnts

LollyLaw Debuts Online Native Payment Offering

Immigration lawyer-focused cloud-based practice management solution LollyLaw has launched LollyPayments, a native online payments platform that allows users to collect and reconcile payments without calling on third-party vendors, according to a Wednesday (July 13) press release. Paradigm recently acquired LollyLaw and LollyPayments becomes the third Paradigm product to launch fully...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Codebase given up to £42m for network of tech industry hubs

An Edinburgh-based company is being given up to £42 million from the Scottish Government to create a network of tech industry hubs. Codebase is being given the contract, which is described as one of the government’s largest ever investments in entrepreneurship. The hubs are designed to allow start-up...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

New Lamps Plus Store-Based Customer Care Team Allows Certified Professional Sales Agents to Assist both Pro Industry Clientele and Store Customers

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- As part of the Lamps Plus Pros trade discount program, trade professionals, including interior designers, builders, architects and contractors, can now establish direct relationships at the store level with Lamps Plus brick and mortar retail associates certified by the American Lighting Association. Known as Certified Professional Sales Agents, or “CPSAs”, these retail store associates serve both professional trade clientele and in-store customers, alternating their time between the showroom floor and building relationships with their trade clients. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005487/en/ Certified Professional Sales Agents assist both professional industry clientele and store customers at all Lamps Plus store locations. (Photo: Business Wire)
RETAIL
pymnts

Lightspeed Streamlines Payments Processing for Golf Industry

Point-of-sale (POS) and eCommerce software provider Lightspeed Commerce is launching an expanded version of its payments processing solution to meet the needs of the golf industry. Lightspeed Payments for Golf is an expansion of the company’s integrated payments tool that streamlines payments for both merchants and customers, according to a...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Fintech
Country
United Arab Emirates
thefastmode.com

Rakuten Mobile Forms JV with Japanese Power Firm Tepco

Rakuten Mobile and TEPCO Power Grid announced the establishment of "Rakuten Mobile Infra Solution", a new company to provide construction solutions for base stations. The new company has started business today, July 1, 2022. Rakuten Mobile Infra Solution will further improve the efficiency of base station construction by effectively utilizing...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Nokia, AT&T Mexico Partner to Deliver 5G Strategic Evolution

Nokia and AT&T Mexico announced that they are collaborating to bring the benefits of 5G to the country. Nokia was also selected as a strategic partner for AT&T Mexico’s 5G Innovation Lab with the aim of exploring the development of 5G use cases suited for Mexico and the local 5G ecosystem. The project is underway and expected to conclude later this year.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Fujitsu, Salesforce Japan Collaborate on Personalized Healthcare Solutions

Salesforce Japan recently announced that it will work with Fujitsu, a leader in medical and pharmaceutical data and computing technologies, to create new digital solutions for the healthcare sector in the Japan market. As the first step of their collaborations, Fujitsu and Salesforce Japan will establish new, transformative digital products...
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

Monarch Tractor partners with India-based artificial intelligence start-up

Monarch Tractors, maker of a fully-electric, driver-optional, smart tractor, has entered a partnership with Einsite, an India-based start-up specializing in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine vision analytics. Einsite uses machine-mounted and camera sensors to capture site activity, and in-cab edge computers to form insights to help managers make better decisions....
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

NXP, ING and Samsung to Pilot UWB-Based P2P Payment Application

NXP Semiconductors has announced that it is working with ING Bank N.V. on Project NEAR, ING’s pilot of the industry’s first UWB-based peer-to-peer payment application. The pilot program will leverage UWB-enabled Samsung Galaxy smartphones to allow consumers to directly share money with peers through the ING banking application when two Galaxy smartphones are in close proximity to each other. The new pilot program aims to make peer-to-peer payments simpler, more intuitive and more seamless.
CELL PHONES
pymnts.com

Cross River Teams with SmartBiz on SMB Financing

Small business-focused artificial intelligence (AI)-powered financing platform SmartBiz has teamed up with financial services company Cross River to help more small businesses across the U.S. improve their core infrastructure and embedded financial solutions. Cross River will add SmartBiz’s digital application to its existing tech stack to streamline the process for...
SMALL BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Nordic Semiconductor to Acquire Embedded Memory Firm Mobile Semiconductor

Nordic Semiconductor announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Mobile Semiconductor, a privately-held U.S. company specializing in highly optimized embedded memory technology for microcontrollers (MCUs) and Systems-on-Chip (SoCs). Mobile Semiconductor has a market-proven track record of delivering ultra-low power-performance-optimized, leading-edge static RAM (SRAM) memory technology for various...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Portugal's NOS Opens 5G Hub with Private SA 5G Core Network

Leader in the implementation of 5G in Portugal, NOS opens the NOS 5G Hub – a living, collaborative and co-creative laboratory for the development of 5G nationally. Involving an investment of 1.8 million euros, the new NOS 5G innovation center has been designed as an area for brainstorming, experimentation and technological transformation, clearly turning into reality NOS’ ambition and ability to lead the development of the fifth mobile generation.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Kids’ finance startup GoHenry marches into Europe with Pixpay acquisition

Founded out of London back in 2012, GoHenry has emerged as one of the preeminent fintech companies for children, targeting six to 18-year-olds with a digital platform that allows parents to allocate and control funds, while their children learn how to budget and gain insights into their spending habits. GoHenry expanded into the U.S. back in 2018, and today the company claims more than two millions users across these two markets — it also says that one-sixth of 12-year-olds now have a GoHenry debit card.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy