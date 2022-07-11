NXP, ING and Samsung to Pilot UWB-Based P2P Payment Application

Click here to read the full article. Holy, Prime Day! Amazon has been hyping its annual sales event hard this year, with TV commercials, live-streamed promo events and thousands of early deals. The SPY team has also been busy gathering the best Prime Day deals of 2022. This year, we can confidently say just about everything is on sale. So if there’s a big purchase you’ve been putting off, then Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to save. In addition, countless other brands are hosting competing sales, and this year’s top Prime Day alternatives are more enticing than ever. If you’re ready to take advantage of the best deals...

SHOPPING ・ 1 HOUR AGO