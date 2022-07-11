ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NXP, ING and Samsung to Pilot UWB-Based P2P Payment Application

By Ray Sharma
Cover picture for the articleNXP Semiconductors has announced that it is working with ING Bank N.V. on Project NEAR, ING’s pilot of the industry’s first UWB-based peer-to-peer payment application. The pilot program will leverage UWB-enabled Samsung Galaxy smartphones to allow consumers to directly share money with peers through the ING banking application when two Galaxy...

