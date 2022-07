Austin FC took down the Houston Dynamo—including newly-minted Atletico Madrid star Hector Herrera—in a decisive 3-1 win at Q2 Stadium Tuesday night. The club has secured four wins in a row, including three on the road, and leads the league with 41 goals. The Verde and Black once again sit at the top of the MLS West and will look to sweep their Texas Derby week with a win against FC Dallas Saturday.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO