Coldwater, MI

Housing Commission @ Englewood Sr. Apts., 60 S. Clay St.

coldwater.org
 2 days ago

The Housing Commission oversees the Section...

www.coldwater.org

coldwater.org

Coldwater Public Safety Invites Public Comment for Accreditation Assessment Team

Coldwater, Ml - A team of assessors from the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission (MLEAC) will arrive on August 3, 2022, to examine all aspects of the Coldwater Police Department's policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services, Director Joe Scheid announced today. "Verification by the team that the Coldwater...
COLDWATER, MI
WILX-TV

WATCH: Crews work to put out fire at Jackson County landfill

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A large fire broke out Tuesday at Liberty Landfill in Jackson County’s Liberty Township, just south of Loomis Road. The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage is currently unknown. The owner of the landfill confirmed to News 10 that emergency crews...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Sturgis man arrested following chase in St. Joseph County

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. – A Sturgis man was arrested after allegedly leading deputies on a chase on Monday, the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office announced. Prior to the chase, deputies tried to stop a vehicle on Burr Oak Road, near Clinton Street, for multiple vehicle violations. Instead,...
STURGIS, MI
WLNS

Jackson Co. barn fire leaves couple with unsolved power concerns

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)—For more than forty years Joanne Darling’s called a Rives Junction farm home, but an April barn fire changed her life.  “It burned the pole and took out the electricity,” said Darling. Power that months later is still not fully restored. She’s calling on Consumers Energy for help. Darling says two days […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Alligator in Kalamazoo River leads to closure of nature center

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI – There were two sightings of what appears to be an alligator in the Kalamazoo River. The Whitehouse Nature Center is closed July 10, after two independent sightings of what appears to be a 4-foot or 5-foot long alligator in the same general area of the Kalamazoo River where it runs through the nature center, Albion College said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Gun Lake Tribe wants to take old tires off your hands for free

SHELBYVILLE, Mich. — Imagine sitting on the patio enjoying a conversation with loved ones. The sun goes down and you feel something nibbling at your ankle. Then a few more. It's more than likely the deadliest animal in the world, the mosquito, sucking your blood on these warm summer evenings. But how did so many of them get in your backyard?
SHELBYVILLE, MI
ahealthiermichigan.org

8 Iconic Michigan Ice Cream Parlors to Visit

What’s better than a cold ice cream cone on a hot summer day in Michigan?. This, of course, is a rhetorical question. There are more than a few iconic ice cream spots that Michigan families flock to each summer. These shops have enjoyed sustained success for their quality and...
MICHIGAN STATE
wkzo.com

Fire causes over 50K of damage to home under renovation

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A house under renovation in Battle Creek suffered over $50,000 worth of damage from a fire, Saturday evening, July 9. The Battle Creek Fire Department responded around 7 p.m. to 20 Maryland Drive and found smoke coming from inside the structure. The fire...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
wkzo.com

Father and son hurt in motorcycle crash

CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A father and son were taken to the hospital after sustaining injuries in a single motorcycle crash on Sunday, July 10. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports that it happened around 5:17 p.m. on Morton Street near Glenwood Road in Wayne Township, when the westbound motorcycle lost control while rounding a curve.
CASS COUNTY, MI
WOOD TV8

SUV flips, crashes into fence in Park Twp.

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was seriously hurt when his SUV flipped and hit a fence in Park Township on Friday. Around 6 a.m., deputies with the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department were sent to Moorepark Road near Stevens Lane for a crash. Responding deputies learned...
THREE RIVERS, MI
95.3 MNC

Tribal casino funds helping schools that drop Native American mascots in Michigan

More school districts in Michigan are saying goodbye to Native American nicknames and mascots, and receiving financial help from tribal casino funds. After the Saranac Community Schools announced that they’re dropping the Redskins name this coming fall in favor of Red Hawks, Michigan has only one school left in the state still using the name, and that school is also considering a change.
MICHIGAN STATE

