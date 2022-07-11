Housing Commission @ Englewood Sr. Apts., 60 S. Clay St.

SHELBYVILLE, Mich. — Imagine sitting on the patio enjoying a conversation with loved ones. The sun goes down and you feel something nibbling at your ankle. Then a few more. It's more than likely the deadliest animal in the world, the mosquito, sucking your blood on these warm summer evenings. But how did so many of them get in your backyard?

SHELBYVILLE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO