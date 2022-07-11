Scientists find rare tree thought to be extinct in Texas
(ValleyCentral) — Researchers discovered an oak tree within Texas Big Bend National Park that was thought to have been extinct over 10 years ago.Brownsville resident works toward opening bookstore
A lone Quercus Tardifilia tree was discovered May 25 at the Texas Big Bend National Park standing at 30 feet tall, according to a news release from The Morton Arboretum.
Though in poor condition, the Quercus Tardifilia, botanical researchers were thrilled to find the lone oak tree after the specimen was believed to have perished in 2011.
The tree was first described by scientists in the 1930s.
When discovered earlier this year, the trunk of the oak was scarred by fire and showed signs of severe fungal infection.Get ready for another hot weekend in the RGV
According to scientists, a drought or fire has the potential to end its life.
Scientists are now working with the National Park Service to reduce the immediate wildfire threat to the tree, and conservationists in this collaborative are moving quickly to return to search for acorns in an attempt to propagate.
For more information on this find, click here .
- The heat may impact your car battery: Here’s how
- Woman suing El Paso Water after selling family home due to flooding
- Murder Trial for Las Cruces Police officer gets underway
- Olympian Kim Glass attacked, hit with metal pipe in Los Angeles
- Baja California pushing to be electric car manufacturing hub
- Port of Brownsville on South Texas border could be deepest Gulf port
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.
Comments / 0