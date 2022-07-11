ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Boys season 3 finale kills off a member of The Seven

By Christian Saclao
 2 days ago
The Boys season 3 wrapped up last Friday, and just like the show’s first two seasons, the latest batch of episodes ended with a death of a major character. After being freed from a sealed pod in a military facility, Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) started to seek revenge against his old...

