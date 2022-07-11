ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Mills, WI

Lake Mills sophomore discovers love of the game on the water

By Mickie Leach
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE MILLS, Wis. - One Lake Mills athlete was introduced to her sport only two years ago and already stands up high, winning races and garnering sponsors. That's what makes Sadie Mir this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot. "My first impression, I didn't even know you could race...

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Erin Hills, Blue Mound ready for U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship

HARTFORD, Wis. - Some of the best amateur golfers are taking their talents to Wisconsin for the 41st U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship. "It's a great event," said Todd Krieg, Mid-Am Championship General Chair. "It's kind of the marathon of golf, and a true champion always seems to emerge." This is just...
HARTFORD, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin football: versatile OL Cormac Sampson leaves program

On Tuesday morning, Evan Flood at Badger247 reported that Wisconsin Badgers senior offensive lineman Cormac Sampson was leaving the football program. Sampson confirmed the report himself and gave Flood a couple of quotes about his decision. It basically boiled down to this: Sampson graduated in the spring and wanted to...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
nbc15.com

28-Foot long Idaho potato to appear in Sun Prairie for National Fry Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s a party, and you can have fries if you want to. The Big Idaho Potato Truck is celebrating National French Fry Day this year in Sun Prairie. The truck, which is comprised of a 72-foot long flatbed trailer, stars a 28-foot long, 10-foot wide, and 11.5-foot tall, 4-ton Idaho potato. They will be making an appearance July 13 at MOOYAH Burger to make the day spud-tacular.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee replacing lead laterals

Thousands of Milwaukee homes still get water through lead laterals. Now, federal funds are coming to help replace some of those lines connecting water mains to your home.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Lake Mills, WI
Sports
City
Lake Mills, WI
City
Kenosha, WI
State
Indiana State
QSR magazine

Captain D’s Opens Latest Franchise Store in Milwaukee

Captain D’s announced the opening of its newest franchised location in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Located at 7320 Good Hope Road, the new restaurant emphasizes Captain D’s accelerated franchise development plans for the Midwest as the brand is set to open multiple locations across the region in the coming years.
MILWAUKEE, WI
bravamagazine.com

Dining Worth the Drive

The spirit of summer invokes the spirit of getting out and exploring. Why not have your next mini-excursion revolve around food?. Just a short, easy drive from Madison, Janesville’s bustling Main Street runs alongside the Rock River. Make your way into Lark, a fine dining spot with a prix-fixe menu that changes monthly.
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Top 10 best places to hike in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Grab your backpack and hiking shoes, AllTrails has compiled the best 10 trails for outdoor adventures in Wisconsin. Have you already explored these?. The AllTrails website said it has 1,386 hiking trails, mountain biking routes, backpacking trips, and more outdoor activity locations. #1 – Devil’s Lake...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Make your next beach trip a breeze

MILWAUKEE - Packing up the kids and heading to the beach can be a lot for parents. Lifestyle expert and blogger Meggie Owsiak shares products to make your next trip to the beach easier.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Fox11online.com

String of summer concerts canceled, postponed in Wisconsin

(WLUK) -- The Shawn Mendes concert in Milwaukee is just one of several that have been canceled in Wisconsin this summer. Justin Bieber was supposed to perform at this year's Summerfest but it was postponed due to an illness. Carlos Santana was supposed to play in Milwaukee Sunday night but...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel 3000

Former TV news anchor is now seizure-free and back in Madison

Across a decade starting in 2001, Sarah Carlson anchored newscasts at three Madison television stations. Carlson thinks she may be the only journalist to have done that — anchored at three different stations. Whether that’s true, there’s another designation that is surely hers alone. Carlson had epileptic...
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee's McKinley Beach redesign, repairs get funding from county

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's McKinley Beach may have swimmers back sooner than expected. County officials on Wednesday, July 13 signed a bill to start reconstructing the area. What once was a beach filled with summer fun has been closed since 2021 due to dangerous rip currents. Over the past few seasons, several people drowned or nearly drowned in the waters.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WMIL FM106.1

This Is The Weirdest Tourist Attraction In Wisconsin

If you are looking to add some excitement your weekend with a quick roadtrip, look no further than the weirdest tourist attraction in each state. Everyone has a different definition of what is weird and what is not, but this tourist attraction makes it pretty hard to debate. Regardless of just how strange it really is, this landmark draws in enough people to be considered a very popular attraction. Something about this place is so peculiar that people from out of state specifically search for it and desire to experience the location first hand. From small town dog hotels shaped like dogs, to extremely large chocolate waterfalls in the middle of nowhere, each state takes pride in their unique attraction and encourages the rest of the country to revel in the oddity.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Harley-Davidson 120th anniversary; ready to roll July 13-16, 2023

MILWAUKEE - It is now one year until Harley-Davidson kicks off its 120th anniversary celebration in Milwaukee. The four-day festival celebrating the motorcycle maker's founding in 1903 will take place at multiple venues throughout the Milwaukee area on July 13-16, 2023 (Thursday through Sunday). Beyond that, for right now we know little more about the event.
MILWAUKEE, WI
whby.com

Owner of Fond du Lac County alligator is found

FOND DU LAC, Wis–The owner of an alligator found in a Fond du Lac County lake has come forward. The man says the two-foot long gator got out an outdoor enclosure last week. It was later found by a group of children in Long Lake. The alligator is currently...
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee girl missing, last seen July 1 on north side

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for missing 16-year-old Harmoney Slominski – last seen in the area of Sherman and Congress the morning of July 1. Slominski is described as 5 feet tall and 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray Pink brand tank top and blue jeans.
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Portage woman experiences final wish on Wisconsin Dells boat tour

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - Delores Wade, a 92-year-old Portage woman living with multiple sclerosis, was granted a final wish from Moments Hospice and her daughters by taking a Dells Boat tour on the Wisconsin River. Wade was a teacher in Portage for 30 years and enjoys nature. “We’re all...
PORTAGE, WI

