Energy Industry

Countries Can’t Quit Coal

By Hoppy Kercheval
Metro News
 2 days ago

The world is having a hard time burying coal. The “get-no-respect” energy source has rapidly moved from a pariah to a courted fuel, even if countries are reconnecting with coal grudgingly. As a result, prices have surged, and that has produced a financial windfall for West Virginia....

wvmetronews.com

