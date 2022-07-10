ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Political Science and Legal Studies

By Sara Doskow
uchicago.edu
 4 days ago

The latest University of Chicago Press catalog in Political Science and Legal Studies is available on this page in PDF form and as a hyperlinked list. The list below includes new titles published or announced since...

press.uchicago.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uchicago.edu

Titles By Publisher

Sussex Academic Press serves the international academic community and promotes learning and scholarship to a global audience in the humanities and social sciences. The Press publishing program addresses issues of contemporary relevance and debate in Middle East topics, history, and literary criticism. University editorship and publishing cooperation with universities falls under the Sussex Libraries of Study, which include Latin American, first nations, Spanish history, the Portuguese-speaking world, Asian studies, and a Middle East and North African series.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy